Whether you're team Patriots or Rams, we've got menus for your Super Bowl bash

Gear and recipes that guarantee a winning Super Bowl viewing party

Joni Blecher
By
Superbowl Party Food Suggestions Ideas
Getty Images

So the New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl this Sunday. Regardless of how you feel about both teams, what a season it was this year. Some weeks we were yawning and staring longingly at our empty beer bottles hoping for some action on the field, while other weeks we practically got whiplash from all the interceptions. All of this is to say this year’s Super Bowl should be a good game.

Now that the teams are set, we’re moving on to possibly more important questions, like what’s needed to throw a kickass Super Bowl party (other than multiple monster TVs, of course). Perhaps the biggest question of all is, what will you be feeding the crowd you’ll be hosting? And what tools do you need to do it? We’re here for ya. Read on.

What’s on the Menu?

Your average Super Bowl party will have a smattering of chips and dips (maybe even nachos), meats, cheeses, and of course chili (because that’s what a bunch of people who will be in a room together for a couple of hours need).

But we’re not here to tell you to create an average party menu, dear reader. We’re suggesting that you step it up a notch with regional Southern California and New England grub. Because, you know, the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are playing in the Super Bowl. It’s a theme party.

Clam Chowder | Superbowl Party Food Suggestions Ideas
Getty Images

Menu #1: New England treats

Clam Chowder

Nothing says New England quite like chowdah. Whether you do corn or clam, just make sure it’s white, because red clam chowder comes from Long Island. Slow cooker recipes are the best, because you’ll want to set it and forget it while you’re doing other things.

Equipment you’ll need: A slow cooker

Recipes: Clam chowder or corn chowder vegetarians will love.

Brown Bread

Before there were fancy bread baking equipment like the Forneau Bread Oven, New Englanders would use old B&M cans and water to steam their bread. Don’t forget to leave the butter at room temperature to slather on this sweet treat.

Equipment you’ll need: Oven

Recipes: This Epicurious recipe from Jasper White’s cookbook is easy to make.

Baked Beans | Superbowl Party Food Suggestions Ideas
Getty Images

Baked Beans

The maple syrup and molasses are what makes this classic bean dish so delicious.

Equipment you’ll need: Casserole dish or Instant Pot

Recipes: There are several available, like this one from Taste of Home and this one for the Instant Pot.

Tollhouse cookies

Yup, that’s right, the first version of these chocolate chip cookies were baked in in New England by Ruth Wakefield at the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts in the 1930s.

Equipment you’ll need: hand mixer, cookie sheets

Recipe: You can find it on the back of Nestle Tollhouse chocolate chip bag or right here.

Tacos | Superbowl Party Food Suggestions Ideas
Getty Images

Menu #2: Los Angeles fare

Tacos

L.A. and tacos… it’s a thing…a delicious thing. Whether you get them from a truck or make them at home, they’re an easy add to any party.

Equipment you’ll need: Whether you want to grill chicken, carne asada or just warm up your tortillas, this smokeless indoor grill from Chefman can help and is insanely easy to use. Any grill will work, however.

Recipes: One of these 21 recipes will speak to you.

Sushi

People in L.A. love their sushi, adopting the food trend back in the early 1980s. Though you might want to stick to vegetable rolls to keep everything fresh during the game, you could always bring out the “good stuff,” aka fish rolls, during halftime.

Equipment you’ll need: The Sushi Bazooka isn’t just fun to say, it also can have your rolls looking like you flew in your own sushi chef. Plus, you’ll want a really sharp knife.

Recipes: Find recipes for everything from Maki to artistic rolls at Make Sushi.

Donuts | Superbowl Party Food Suggestions Ideas
Getty Images

Chopped Salad

When you think of L.A. fare, salad is often top of mind. Rightfully so, as salad is extremely popular there. Take the chopped salad. While there are plenty of versions, perhaps the one that put it on the map comes from the city’s La Scala restaurant when the chef created it in the 1950s.

Equipment you’ll need: You don’t necessarily need a food processor, but it can expedite some of the prep time.

Recipes: There are a lot of options, but this chopped salad recipe is pretty close to the original.

Donuts

Long before gourmet donuts were a “thing,” donut shops (from Winchell’s to the iconic Randy’s donuts) could be found all over L.A. Thanks to the invention of the air fryer, there’s no need to feel guilty about eating them.

Equipment you’ll need: An air fryer.

Recipes: The classic glazed donut.

Regardless of which menu you lean toward (or who you want to win), with these menus you’ll be the host-est with the most-est. Unless you have a small TV.

