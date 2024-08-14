 Skip to main content
This tiny robot vacuum can do more than some full-sized competitors

SwitchBot might be best known for gadgets like the SwitchBot Curtain 3 and quirky SwitchBot Bot, but the company is quickly making a name for itself in the world of robot vacuums. Its catalog is growing a bit more enticing today, as the brand has officially revealed the SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro — an upgraded version of the existing Mini Robot Vacuum K10+. With enhanced suction and some cool new features, it packs in more functionality than many of its full-sized rivals.

The K10+ Pro retains the small size of its predecessor, clocking in with a diameter of just 248mm (compared to 340mm found on the SwitchBot S1 Plus) and a height of just 9.2cm. If your home has lots of chairs, furniture, and other obstacles, this footprint is more compelling than larger robot vacuums as it easily sneaks into tight areas.

Suction power has been upgraded compared to the K10+, with the K10+ boasting 3,000Pa instead of just 2,500Pa. That’s far below much of the competition (many are hitting numbers above 10,000Pa), but its rubber brush and side brush should be able to handle low-pile carpets and everyday messes without any issue.

A few concessions had to be made to achieve such a small size, and the most notable omission on the K10+ Pro is a mop. Unlike many robot vacuums that can also mop floors, the K10+ Pro is strictly a robot vacuum. So if you need something to mop up messes or keep your tile clean, you may have to look elsewhere. But if you just need something to stay on top of pet fur or clean up dirt and debris, the K10+ Pro could be a good option.

SwitchBot built the robot vacuum with a 4-liter dustbag that only needs to be emptied every 90 days, and it has an operating noise that can be reduced to 45dB when set to a silent cleaning mode.

Toss in upgraded sensors for enhanced navigational chops, support for Matter, and the ability to clear obstacles up to 20mm tall, and the SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro is shaping up to be a solid option for shoppers seeking a tiny alternative to today’s best robot vacuums.

The SwitchBot Mini Robot Vacuum K10+ Pro is now available for just $600.

