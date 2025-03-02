 Skip to main content
SwitchBot’s new smart shade is highly adjustable and doesn’t require a professional install

SwitchBot Roller Shade at night
First revealed at IFA 2024, the SwitchBot Roller Shade is now available for purchase. The smart gadget is designed to be highly adjustable and support DIY installation, allowing you to bring a bit of smarts to your windows without needing to contact a professional. Pricing starts at $200, scaling upwards for larger sizes and maxing out at $310 for the biggest option.

The SwitchBot Roller Shade uses interchangeable fabrics, allowing you to install blackout, full UV protection, or thermal insulating curtains. They’re also fully trimmable and expandable so you can quickly get them sized to most windows without any hassle. Windows with a width between 22.8 inches and 72.8 inches are supported, thanks to the availability of four different models that expand to various lengths.

People installing the SwitchBot Roller Shade
Beyond relatively simple DIY installation and adjustable sizing, SwitchBot made sure the new Roller Shade was packed with useful features for daily life. This includes Matter support, a 2,600 mAH battery that lasts up to eight months on a single charge, and no need for cables or adapters to power the unit. You can, however, pair it with an optional solar panel to extend its battery life.

Operating the shade can be handled via a built-in wired controller, the SwitchBot Universal Remote and Hub 2, voice commands, or directly through the mobile app. It should be quiet while in motion too, thanks to a smooth motor that hits noise levels as low as 30dB when in Silent Mode. That makes it a great companion for bedrooms, as it won’t make loud mechanical sounds when opening or closing.

The SwitchBot Roller Shade is now on sale at the SwitchBot website. Pricing ranges from $200 to $310 depending on the size. We’re expecting to go hands-on with the unique DIY shades in the coming weeks — until then, be sure to check out our roundup of the best smart blinds for alternatives.

