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SwitchBot’s tiny new robot vacuum brings 12,000 Pa of suction to the tightest corners of your home

Small robot, big suction, way less monthly maintenance.

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My last robot vacuum gave up the moment it met my couch legs, wedging itself under there like it was hiding from chores.

SwitchBot’s new K11+ Pro aims to solve that exact problem. It’s an ultra-compact vacuum with 12,000 Pa suction, a relatively quiet motor compared with other devices, anti-tangle brushes, and an auto-empty that should last up to 90 days.

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What exactly does the compact robot vacuum offer?

At 24.8cm across and 9.2cm tall, the K11+ Pro is about the size of a dinner plate. That helps it slide between chair legs and under low-profile furniture such as beds, sofas, and cabinets, unlike other robot vacuums that have a taller profile. 

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LiDAR navigation and close-range sensors handle mapping and cliff detection, which makes it safe to use even if you have stairs. It can also create and remember up to five floor plans at a time, which is great for multi-floor homes

Even though the device has a small body, it still claims a big number: 12,000 Pa of suction. Although that’s double the original K11+, it might not be enough to lift deep-seated dirt and debris from carpets. 

SwitchBot also redesigned the air duct so the device runs quieter (roughly 45 decibels in Quiet Mode), though that also reduces overall suction power. 

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Does it actually solve the pet hair problems?

For pet owners, the K11+ Pro features a two-arm anti-tangle side brush in addition to the main roller. It is supposed to stop hair from wrapping around the brush in the first place, rather than making it easier to cut out later.

Using the SwiitchBot app, you can handle zones, schedules, and no-go areas. It also runs on Matter over Wi-Fi, making it easier to integrate the device into your smart home setup with Apple Home, Alexa, or Google Home. 

K11+ Pro ships in black or white for $399.99 through SwitchBot’s site and Amazon. As I write this article, a promotional offer appears to be active on the website, slashing the price to $239.99. At this price, I’d say the SwitchBot K11+ Pro is a steal. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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