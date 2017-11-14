Get clean water without hurting the Earth with the Tapp 2 water filter

Getting clean water shouldn’t be bad for the planet. Fortunately, Tapp Water agrees and is helping alleviate any feelings of guilt you may have about all those plastic water filters you are cycling through just to ensure that you have pure drinking water. The company recently launched Tapp 2, heralded as the only water filter with fully biodegradable cartridges. Promising to be more powerful, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced than its predecessor, the Tapp 1, this latest product hopes to provide customers with increased filter powering and greater connectivity and accessibility.

The cartridges used in the Tapp 2 filters are said to last for three months and are made of biodegradable plastics of PLA, biodegradable rubber, and natural blocks of coconut-fiber carbon. These materials are said to remove more than 80 different contaminants frequently found in tap water, and can also reduce the presence of 50 additional contaminants including chlorine, heavy metals, and lime. That said, the Tapp filters will not remove minerals needed for our bodies to function, including magnesium and iron.

The Tapp 2 integrates an advanced Bluetooth sensor so that you can easily monitor your water filter (and its life cycle) through your phone. The filter will also calculate your water consumption, and send you a warning when your cartridge needs to be changed. Once the time has come to switch cartridges, simply dispose of the used one in a recycling container or in your compost — there is no plastic to speak of here.

Promising a quick and easy installation of 30 seconds, the Tapp 2 is said to be compatible with most water faucets.

“When we launched Tapp 1 last year, we detected a gap in the market. We were able to offer a solution for all the people who wanted cleaner, more environmentally and sustainable water directly from the tap in their home,” Magnus Jern, founding partner of Tapp Water, said in a statement. “We have continued to improve and refine our products while maintaining their inherent benefits but adapting them to the meet consumer needs and trends. We are very pleased with the launch of Tapp 2 and proud to continue supporting global sustainability initiatives with more environmentally friendly and sustainable products”.

You can pre-order the Tapp 2 from Indiegogo for the early bird price of $41, with an estimated shipment date in February.