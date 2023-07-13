 Skip to main content
Compatible with Google Home and Alexa, this smart bulb is $7 today

There’s never a bad time to grab a deal on some tech for around the smart home, and right now you can do so with some smart home lighting. Teckin A19 LED smart light bulbs are on sale at Walmart today for just $7 apiece. This is a savings of $3 per light bulb, as they’d regular cost $10 apiece. Such a low price warrants loading up so you’ll have enough for all of the lighting in your home.

Why you should buy some Teckin A19 LED Smart Bulbs

There are a lot of great reasons to bring some smart lighting to your home. You can easily set the mood with all sorts of colors for parties and gatherings, but smart lighting also has a lot of practical benefits. The Teckin A19 LED smart bulbs will work with most lamps and fixtures, including the best smart lamps, and they bring multi-color options to whatever you may be doing. They’re dimmable and offer both warm and cold light, so you can easily adjust from softer light for things like reading or relaxing at the end of the day. The best smart light bulbs all have features like this, which puts these Teckin A19 smart bulbs in good company.

If you already have Google Home in place it will open up all sorts of additional things you can do with these smart bulbs. You can also access these features through the Smart Life app, which is available on the App Store or Google Play. This app will help you connect the Teckin A19 smart bulbs to your wifi network, and from there you can do things like customize colors and dimming levels. These bulbs are also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, which will allow you to use your voice to control on/off settings, dimness and brightness settings, and even switch the light to a specific color of your choosing.

While these Teckin A19 LED smart bulbs would regularly cost $10 apiece, today they are just $7 apiece at Walmart. This makes for a savings of $3 per bulb, and provides great reason to load up and outfit your home with some smart lighting.

