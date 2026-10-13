Terra Kaffe TK-02 Review: The best-looking super automatic coffee maker I’ve trusted in a while

Terra Kaffe TK-02 MSRP $1,799.00 Score Details “The TK-02 is the best-connected super automatic coffee machine you can buy under two-grand.” Pros Best app in the category

Excellent espresso and crema

Real drip coffee

Amazing grinder Cons Milk foam runs cool

Loud grinder

Closed hardware cleaning system

Quick Recap

Terra Kaffe has quickly become one of my favorite coffee maker brands this year. I love the design of their machines, and have been impressed with their customer service, marketing, and attention to detail. A few months ago, I had the opportunity to interview the founder, Sahand Dilmaghani, and get hands-on with their Demi machine, which I still think is a great buy. The brand isn’t without its challenges, though, and there is plenty of room for improvement when it comes to reliability, app interface, and minor annoyances. The Terra Kaffe TK-02 is a major step up from the Demi, however, and offers a commercial system that works just as well in an office setting as it would in your home with multiple coffee lovers.

Recommended Videos

Priced around $1995 (or lower with a coffee subscription), the TK-02 does something that a lot of super-automatic machines don’t do, which is change its grind between drinks. Order an espresso and the 48mm conical burr grinds the beans into a fine setting, and the pump climbs to 9 bars. But order a drip coffee and the same grinder ratchets down to a coarser setting and the pressure drops so you get an actual cup of drip coffee instead of a watered-down Lungo or Americano pretending to be one. Add a high-quality 5-inch touch screen and an app that generally works well, add in Alexa control, and you have a modern coffee maker that will appeal to both Gen Zers and older coffee aficionados alike.

On the durability side, Terra Kaffe is a younger brand without the two-decade service networks that brands like Jura and Miele have, and there have been a number of complaints on the web around grinder malfunctions and frozen screens. There is, however, a two-year, 5,000-brew warranty that covers a lot of that, though, so the company is working through its challenges with a good service promise.

Terra Kaffe TK-02 specifications:

Type Bean-to-cup super-automatic (espresso + drip hybrid) Grinder 48mm conical burr, auto-adjusting, 5 grind settings Milk system Automatic carafe-and-siphon frother with manual steam dial Smart platform Wi-Fi, Terra Kaffe app (iOS/Android), Alexa skill Voice assistants Alexa only — no Google Home, HomeKit, or Matter Display 5-inch capacitive touchscreen Pump pressure 9 bars Water tank 75 fl oz Bean hopper 16 oz Milk carafe 600 mL Waste bin 9 pucks Drip tray 40 fl oz Wattage 1,400W (110–120V, 60Hz) Dimensions 17.5″D x 10.4″W x 14.3″H Weight 29.5 lbs Cord length 3 ft Cup clearance 5.5″ Warranty 2 years / 5,000 brews Price $1,995 MSRP; $1,795 with a Terra Kaffe coffee subscription, as of August 6, 2026

Terra Kaffe TK-02 design and build

The TK-02 comes in soft white or black slab colors and features a 5-inch screen, magnetic panels, and no visible hinges, which puts the design more in line with AV gear than your traditional kitchen countertop appliance. And I absolutely love it and think it’s the best-looking super-automatic on the market for the price.

You will want this sitting out rather than sitting under a cabinet until you need to use it.

The housing underneath that good-looking finish is mostly plastic, though, with stainless steel accents and a milk carafe which connects to the machine feeling and looks slightly cheaper. Miele might have better build quality, but the TK-02 still looks better, I think. The machine is 17.5 inches deep, and you need some clearance above it for the bean hopper lid. The water tank is in front and hidden behind the door, which is a huge bonus for me.

I hate having to remove water tanks from behind these machines; they can be difficult to seat, and I almost always splash some water on the counter in the process. The power cord is about three feet long, so you will want a power outlet nearby. There is 5.5 inches of cup clearance, which works fine for a normal mug and a glass for an iced drink, but you will not be able to fit a travel tumbler under it, so plan accordingly.

Terra Kaffe TK-02 setup and onboarding

Setup is generally dead simple by super-automatic standards. Remove all the tape on the machine, install the filter after running water through it for 30 seconds, and load up the hopper with beans and the water tank, and follow the initial run-through. The app pairing needs some improvements, though. The TK-02 handles Wi-Fi onboarding, account creation, and firmware upgrades.

I initially followed the QR code to install their app, but once I got into the Terra Kaffe app, I was directed to download the NEWER Beta app to finish the setup. The newer app kept asking me to power cycle the TK-02 to download a newer firmware update. The only issue was that the machine wasn’t even set up on my network’s Wi-Fi yet. It was very confusing to me, so I submitted a ticket to customer service and received a response within 15 minutes telling me to ignore the new app, use the old one, and finish setup there.

An app hassle that isn’t really one.

Once that happened, I switched to the new app and was good to go. My hope is that Terra Kaffe works this app snafu out. The machine takes about five minutes to come up to temperature from cold, which is slightly longer than most super-automatics, but you can use a scheduling feature, so the machine wakes up and warms up before you even step over to it.

Terra Kaffe TK-02 coffee quality

I put together a list of the types of coffee I made and my experience with them. For my tests, I used both light roast whole beans (roasted on 8/10/2026) and dark roast whole beans (roasted on 8/10/2026) from Graffeo coffee in San Francisco. Espressos with the machine use the second-finest grind setting, and I maxed out the 205°F brew temperature. Great taste, especially the crema, and better tasting than the Spinn super-automatic that I had been using for well over a year.

Drip coffee, which uses a coarser setting, tastes great as well and like a true drip cup of coffee, rather than the Lungo or Americanos that most of these machines try to pass off as drip settings. I did find that the Dark Roast came across better than the light roast, which was a bit watery, but full disclosure: I am a dark roast fan to begin with.

I do think a pour-over coffee, or French press, provides more flavorful drip-ish coffee flavor if you really are a coffee snob. The Ice Coffee setting, which people like to use, is interesting on the TK-02 in that it brews at a much lower temperature rather than dumping hot water over ice, which is the correct approach in my opinion. I still prefer to store the coffee in the fridge for a true iced coffee later, but the TK-02 handles this setting the best way it could.

Great taste, especially if you’re a dark roast fan.

True cold brew fans will want to check out the Cumulus Cold Brew Coffee maker I tried out a while back – with that machine you can even make nitro cold brews. The issue with that machine is that the machine itself is very expensive, and the coffee pods have an astronomical price.

Terra Kaffe TK-02 grinder, bean handling, and milk system

The auto-adjusting grinder is a very cool feature of the TK-02 and something a lot of competitors do not do. The machine uses a 48mm conical burr grinder, which will change its grind setting depending on the drink you choose and the weight of the beans. My Spinn machine uses the same type of grinder and auto-adjusts as well, which is one of the reasons I chose that machine a couple of years ago.

A lot of more expensive machines like the Jura Z10 will use an adjustable grinder, but those machines can easily cost more than $3,000. There are five grind settings to choose from, and you can adjust the settings for each drink type, from the coarseness, volume, strength, and even temperature – I really felt like I was able to tweak the drink settings for my personal taste, and there really isn’t an excuse for blaming how the coffee tastes as long as you have your favorite beans and adjust the settings to your liking.

On the noise front, the TK-02 can be considered fairly loud while grinding, although my Spinn machine is considerably louder. More expensive machines from Jura and Miele, for example, are a lot quieter, but the loudness overall was not an issue for me. There is a “snap” sound that happens when the grinding begins that both my wife and I commented on, and that is something I would like to see Terra Kaffe fix if they are able to.

The snapping happens on both their TK-02 model and the Demi model.

The TK-02 uses a carafe-and-siphon system with a physical high-quality metal dial on the side that sets the froth level. I found that on one setting you essentially received hot milk, and on the third setting you get a fine microfoam which looks beautiful. My wife uses oat milk, and the foam still came out great – so you are not stuck with dairy as the only option. If you like your foam and milk on the higher temperature side, you might be disappointed in the TK-02, as the foam/milk came out on the warmer side at best.

Terra Kaffe TK-02 smart features, app and home integration

Terra Kaffe’s app gives you the full drink catalog, including cortado, macchiato, and iced options that aren’t even listed on the machine’s screen. Plus, you have per-user saved recipes and brew scheduling. You can also check the water level, drip tray, waste bin, and puck count (9 pucks fill up the waste bin).

The touchscreen holds ten favorites, and the app holds as many as you want. In a two- or three-coffee-drinker household, that per-person recipe storage is the feature you’ll actually use every day. I am the only coffee drinker in my household, so these features were irrelevant to me, but at the office they make sense – provided others have the app installed.

“Hey Alexa, brew my cortado and make no mistakes”

Firmware updates arrive over the air, and Terra Kaffe ships them regularly, which is rare in appliances and rarer still this long after launch, and shows the company’s dedication to optimizing their products. On the smart home front, the TK-02 supports Alexa for integration, and that’s it.

You install the Alexa skill, then tell “Alexa, brew my espresso” or “Alexa, brew Vito’s cortado.” Notably, you can get status reports for the drip tray, water level, and waste bin, in addition to stats like drinks brewed if you want to know that information. There is no support for Google Home, Siri, HomeKit, Matter, or Thread at this time, although perhaps the company will add that support later on.

Terra Kaffe TK-02 maintenance and cleaning

The machine handles most of the cleaning itself. Automatic rinse cycles run on power-up and power-down, the app tracks the descaling counter and the waste bin, and the touchscreen prompts you when something needs doing. Descaling uses Terra Kaffe’s own solution for a price, and the brew group (hardware inside) gets backflushing tablets rather than manual cleaning.

When replacing the water or removing the waste bin, the screen on the TK-02 will show an image so you know exactly what to do. There is no way to directly access the brewing hardware inside, which means I will have to trust the cleaning tablets and cleaning cycles to make sure there isn’t any mold growing. I will report back after using the machine for a longer period of time.

Ain’t no escape from proprietary tech.

The water filter is proprietary, just like the one in my Spinn coffee machine, and Terra Kaffe’s own is the only one that fits, at $18 on a 20% promotion at the time of writing, replaced every 90 days (can probably go longer depending on how much coffee you brew. Your realistic daily routine is short: rinse the milk hose, wipe the nozzle when the machine tells you to, empty the tray.

On a weekly basis, you disassemble and properly clean the milk system. I do not plan on using the milk system often as I am not a big fan of milk in my coffee, so I will likely clean that part less often.

Should you buy?

For someone who has a lot of people drinking coffee in their household, or who would like a coffee machine for a small office, I would recommend the TK-02 without hesitancy. From a looks and performance perspective, I think you get a lot for your money at half the price of some of the higher-end super automatics.

If you can’t live with a sealed coffee hardware system or a machine that could be difficult to find service for, buy the De’Longhi Rivelia and save about $500, or buy the Miele and accept the mediocre app. But at the end of the day, the TK-02 is the best-connected super automatic coffee machine you can buy under $2K. Just keep an eye out for user reviews and updates to address any issues.

Why not try

De’Longhi Rivelia ($1,499.95) — The closest thing to a direct competitor, with two swappable bean hoppers, a good color touchscreen, and a removable brew group you can clean. Poor app support and smart home integration, plus I like the look of the TK-02 more. If the TK-02’s sealed brew group is what’s stopping you, and you do not need an app, consider this machine and save some money.

Breville Oracle Jet ($1,999.95) — Not a super-automatic. It grinds, doses, and tamps for you, but you still pull the shot and steam the milk yourself. It’s the wrong machine if what you want is to press one button before you’ve opened both eyes.

Miele CM 6360 MilkPerfection ($2,999) — The Miele looks are on the old-fashioned side and has a clunky app, but it’s built like a tank, and its milk foam runs hotter. That’s a thousand dollars more for potentially better hardware and worse software.

Jura Z10 ($4,499) — The machine the TK-02 is quietly copying, with the same auto-adjusting-grinder concept and cold-extraction espresso, at well over twice the price. I would still take the TK-02 over the Z10, especially considering that the Z10’s coffee brewing hardware is sealed as well.

Terra Kaffe TK-02 warranty and reliability

The TK-02 comes with a two-year 5,000-brew warranty, which is better than most machines out there and certainly better than any mainstream brand out there. And you get a 150-brew trial period where you can return the machine if you don’t like it (need to check). That’s the positive about the Terra Kaffe brand.

On the flip side, a quick search online shows that some customers have complained about grinder malfunctions and frozen screens. So you might want to stick with the trial period to make sure you received a reliable machine. I put my review unit through a lot of use, and it’s still operating like it’s brand new.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Does the Terra Kaffe TK-02 make real drip coffee, or just a long espresso shot?

It makes real drip coffee. The machine coarsens the bean grind and drops the brew pressure rather than just pulling a longer shot.

Does it work with Google Home, HomeKit, or Matter?

No, not at this time. Alexa is the only voice platform for now. Terra Kaffe might add support for the other platforms through an update down the road. If you are a Google house, you’ll want to use the TK-02 app.

What does the TK-02 actually cost to run per year?

About $166 in chemicals and hardware, which covers an $18 water filter every 90 days, descaler about three times a year, and backflush tablets about four times a year. Bean priced on top of that. There are no pods, no capsules, no DRM, and no subscription required to run the machine, and Terra Kaffe’s bundle brings the consumables cost down if you buy them together.

