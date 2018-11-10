Digital Trends
Smart Home

How to cook an entire Thanksgiving dinner in an Instant Pot

Erika Rawes
By
instant pot max getting new feature

Oh, the humble Instant Pot. It’s a lifesaver on busy nights when it’s almost dinnertime and you have to prepare a quick meal at the last minute. It can also save a boatload of money on takeout.

One of the best things about the Instant Pot is its ability to cook almost anything in one pot. From large cuts of meat to side dishes to desserts, the magical device can prepare foods quickly and easily. You save time on cleanup because you’re not using four different pots and pans. You can slow cook, pressure cook, brown, sauté, and more all in the same pan. You can even use the pot to keep your meal warm.

With the holiday season approaching, you may be starting to make plans for Thanksgiving. If you’re hosting, your Instant Pot might end up being your best friend on Turkey Day. Did you know that you can cook your entire Thanksgiving Dinner in an Instant Pot? No more standing over a hot stove top and having the oven on all day. You can sit back, relax, and spend time with your loved ones while the Instant Pot does most of the work for you.

We collected some of our favorite Instant Pot recipes (online and some of our own recipe creations). Using these recipes, we created an Instant Pot Thanksgiving dinner guide. Here’s how to cook your Thanksgiving Dinner in an Instant Pot. And by the way, if you don’t have an Instant Pot, there are already several Black Friday deals on the device.

Cook the dessert first

Instant Pot asparagus
Jenny McGrath/Digital Trends

Instant Pot Cheesecake (Gluten Free)

Cheesecake may not be the most traditional Thanksgiving dessert. But this recipe is so good, we had to include it. This version is gluten-free, but Dad Cooks Dinner has a non-gluten-free version that’s equally as delicious.

Ingredients

For the crust

  • 1 cup of almond flour
  • 1 cup of brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup (half of a stick) of salted butter melted

For the filling

  • 2 packages (8-ounces each) of regular cream cheese
  • 3/4 cup of sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon of gluten-free vanilla extract
  • 1/3 cup of sour cream

Instructions

  1. Mix the almond flour, brown sugar, and butter until well blended. It should resemble a crumble topping. Press that mixture into the bottom of a 7-inch springform pan. The crust should be about 1/2-inch thick.
  2. Bake the crust on 350 degrees for 7 minutes for best results (you don’t have to bake the crust, as it will cook in the Instant Pot. Baking the crust makes for a better texture though). Once you’ve completed the crust, set it aside.
  3. Prepare the cheesecake filling. Soften the cream cheese in the microwave for 30 seconds to 1 minute. After the cream cheese is softened, beat it on low speed until it’s smooth. Then, add the sugar and vanilla and beat again. After that, add the eggs and beat again. Then, gently stir in the sour cream with a fork.
  4. Pour the mixture over the crust.
  5. Tightly cover the springform pan in foil. This is an important step, as the cheesecake will come out wet and gross if you don’t cover it.
  6. Place 1 and 1/2 cups water in the Instant Pot and place the trivet in the pot.
  7. Place the cheesecake in the pot and pressure cook on high for 38 minutes.
  8. Let the pressure naturally release for 15 minutes and then remove the cheesecake from the pot.
  9. Allow the cheesecake to cool at room temp for about an hour, then chill it in the fridge for four to six hours.
  10. Serve plain or with a fruit topping.

If cheesecake isn’t your thing, try this apple crisp recipe by The Typical Mom. It taste a lot like Dutch apple pie, and it’s easy to make. Love pumpkin pie? You can also try these pumpkin pie bites by Sparkles to Sprinkles.

Then cook the mac and cheese

thanksgiving dinner in an instant pot a blue bowl of macaroni and cheese with bacon pieces
Getty Images

Macaroni and cheese is a favorite for many families on Thanksgiving. Most kids love it, and adults love being able to cheat and enjoy the carb-and calorie-rich side dish.

We’ve tried a number of Instant Pot macaroni and cheese recipes and found two that were far superior to the rest.

You’ll like this recipe by Food Network if you like regular homemade Mac and cheese that doesn’t add extra things like Parmesan or random spices. It doesn’t try to be anything but delicious homemade macaroni and cheese. However, if you want a more complex mac and cheese with a bit of a kick to it, you’ll like this recipe by the Salty Marshmallow.

Cook the sweet potatoes next

nomiku sous chef 2017 charred sweet potatoes with lime and cumin dish 21 01

Sweet potatoes are one of nature’s candies. How do you like your sweet potatoes? Maybe you want whole sweet potatoes, so each person can add butter, brown sugar, and all their favorite toppings to their own potato. If so, this recipe by Amy + Jacky is a good option to go with. You can store the whole sweet potatoes in aluminum foil until serving time to keep them nice and hot too.

While whole sweet potatoes provide benefits, so do mashed sweet potatoes. They’re easy to serve and low-maintenance. If you want a mashed sweet potato, clean eating kitchen has this excellent recipe.

Cook the turkey, potatoes, and stuffing after that

Turkey Thanksgiving

For the main event, the Turkey, the Instant Pot really shines. Depending on the size of your pot, you may or may not be able to cook a whole turkey, but you can cook a tender and juicy turkey breast. This recipe by Simply Happy Foodie is one of our favorites. We also like this one, by Amy + Jacky.

If you have room in your pot, you can also put the potatoes right in with the turkey breast, which packs the potatoes with flavor. Just add red or yellow potatoes into the pot before you pressure cook your meat. You can keep the potatoes whole (especially is they’re smaller potatoes), or cut them into halves or quarters.

After you cook the turkey breast, make sure you set aside some reserved broth (at least a cup) from the Instant Pot so you can use it for the gravy.

Even though people don’t stuff turkeys as much as they used to, stuffing is still a Thanksgiving favorite. If you want to add stuffing to your Thanksgiving menu, this stuffing recipe by This Old Gal is super easy, and it’s our favorite out of all the ones we tried.

Then the veggies

Instant Pot asparagus
Jenny McGrath/Digital Trends

No Thanksgiving is complete without a healthy dose of vegetables. Veggies cook very quickly in an Instant Pot, so the veggies should be one of the last menu items you prepare. Everyone likes different veggies, so we included several of our favorite Instant Pot veggie recipes:

Cook the gravy last

spudtastic 7 eleven vending machine dispenses mashed potato and gravy

Now, you’re at the home stretch. After cooking a buffet including dessert, Mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, turkey, potatoes, and veggies, it’s finally time to cook the gravy. Instant Pot gravy is pretty easy, and should only take a few minutes. Here is our favorite recipe.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup of reserved broth from turkey
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup cold milk
  • Salt, pepper, and rosemary to taste

Instructions

  1. Turn your Instant Pot on Sauté.
  2. Add reserved turkey broth and chicken broth to pot.
  3. Whisk together milk and cornstarch until smooth.
  4. Once broth is hot and bubbly, add milk and cornstarch mixture to Instant Pot.
  5. Whisk until thick and smooth. If gravy is too thin, mix together an additional tablespoon of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of cold milk, add it to the gravy, and whisk until the mixture is boiling. Repeat until your gravy reaches the desired thickness.
  6. Add salt, pepper, and rosemary to taste (about 1/4 to 1/2 tsp of each)

Obviously, you’ll need to give yourself several hours to complete these recipes, as well as reheating time at the end of it all. But the Instant Pot can definitely make your Thanksgiving a delicious fix-it-and-forget it affair.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
ask butterball amazon alexa skill real voices
Smart Home

Amazon Alexa added a skill for Butterball’s annual Turkey Talk-Line

Just in time for Thanksgiving Day meal planning, now you can say "Alexa, ask Butterball" for access to Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line. Alexa will connect you to Butterball experts who can answer any cooking questions.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best instant pots pot ip lux60
Deals

You can get the Instant Pot for under $60 on Black Friday

This Black Friday you can save big on pricey home appliances such as the popular Instant Pot. Ultimately buying an Instant Pot comes down to your preference but you can compare the sizes and prices below to see which retailer has the best…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
hp spectre envy laptops 4th of july sale 17 2 1000x561
Computing

HP Black Friday sales include $300 savings on Spectre laptops, more

The holiday shopping season is heating up and HP's day after Thanksgiving sales have appeared, revealing up to $300 savings on Spectre Laptops, gaming desktops, accessories, and more.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best slow cookers 81rtinxpmil
Smart Home

One-pot meals: Here are the six best slow cookers of 2018

The cooking process is slow and takes time, but the set-it-and-forget-it design of slow cookers allow you to be hands-off while the cooking happens. Here are some of the best on the market right now. Happy slow cooking!
Posted By Gia Liu
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

How’s your Spanish, Alexa? Some Amazon Echo devices pick up a new language

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and Echo devices are now available for customers in Mexico. Alexa has been customized for the Mexican market with local knowledge, a new voice, and support for the Spanish dialect spoken in Mexico.
Posted By Bruce Brown
cityrow go rowing machine promo
Smart Home

Row your way to a healthy bod with the CityRow Go connected rowing machine

Want the connected experience of a Peloton but dislike biking? You can now feel the burn of a cardio-busting rowing session from the comfort of your living room with the new CityRow Go connected home rowing machine.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Yale Assure Lock SL Connected review
Product Review

August and Yale’s first lock brings looks, smarts, and a split personality

The first fruit of Yale’s acquisition of August, this enhanced Assure Lock SL Touchscreen Deadbolt is a definite upgrade on last year’s model, adding style and versatility to home security. Read our full review to learn more.
Posted By Terry Walsh
facebook portal dark desk
Smart Home

Facebook's Alexa-enabled video-calling devices begin shipping

Facebook's Portal devices are video smart speakers with Alexa voice assistants built in that allow you to make calls. The 15-inch Portal+ model features a pivoting camera that follows you around the room as you speak.
Posted By Denny Arar, Bruce Brown
xfinity
Home Theater

Comcast wants you to take control of your smart home through your TV

Comcast is looking to take on Google and Amazon as the center of your smart home. The company is reportedly testing a program that would allow broadband-only customers to turn their TVs into smart home hubs.
Posted By Parker Hall
Amazon Echo Show 2 Review
Smart Home

Amazon Echo Show vs. Lenovo Smart Display

The Amazon Echo Show and Lenovo Smart Display are two popular smart displays, but which one is right for you? Learn about the displays, speakers, capabilities, and other important features before you decide which to buy.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Ecological Living Module
Smart Home

This super-cool tiny home with a living wall lived at the UN this summer

This tiny home is a collaboration between Yale University and Gray Organschi Architecture that can potentially be produced for less than $50,000 and assembled on site within three days.
Posted By Clayton Moore
lowes black friday smart home deals
Smart Home

Looking for smart home gadgets? Check out Lowe’s Black Friday deals

Lowe's is planning a whole bunch of significant price cuts on some popular internet-connected devices that can help you automate and connect your home. The deals will be available this Black Friday.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
best buy black friday early deals echo show first generation
Smart Home

Best Buy offers a slew of Black Friday deals for smart home, security, and Wi-Fi

Building the excitement for Black Friday, Best Buy released its first round of deals for smart home, security, and Wi-Fi devices from Amazon, Ring, Lenovo, Philips Hue, Arlo, and Netgear. The deals in the first round expire November 11.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen