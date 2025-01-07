 Skip to main content
The Dreame X50 Ultra robot vacuum can hop over small obstacles with ease

The Dreame X50 Ultra cleaning the floor with its mopping pads visible.
Dreame
Robot vacuums offer a lot of convenience — provided you only need to clean one level. If an area is separated by steps, the robot needs a bit of help getting from one elevation to another. The Dreame X50 Ultra, the newest flagship vacuum from Dreame, has a lift system that allows it to climb over small steps up to 6 centimeters (about 2.36 inches) in height. The ProLeap System is among the first of its kind, with levers that let it hop over obstacles like cords, transition strips, and much more.

The Dreame X50 Ultra also comes with the VersaLift Navigation System that lets it drop low enough to clean under furniture like beds and couches. It drops the turret — the round part on top of the robot — and uses its onboard cameras to navigate around and avoid obstacles. With a clearance of 89mm, the Dreame X50 Ultra is the limbo champion of robot vacuums. It recognizes more than 200 potential obstacles and navigates around them.

If you have long hair (or have pets with long hair), then you know the struggle of vacuuming your home without tangling the main brush. Too much time is spent cutting clumps of hair out of robot vacuums, so the Dreame X50 Ultra has introduced its HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush. Not only is it able to handle hair up to 30cm without tangles but it also maintains a relatively low noise threshold while cleaning. That’s particularly impressive, especially considering it boasts up to 20,000Pa of suction power.

The Dreame X50 Ultra using its lift system to clear obstacles.
Dreame / Dreame

The robovac can mop, too, in the same cycle. The mechanism can lift up to 10.5 centimeters to clear low-pile carpeting, and once it finishes the job, the base station washes out the mop so there’s no leftover residue that could interfere with the next cleaning.

Rounding out the product are voice commands. You can schedule the Dreame X50 Ultra to run at set times, but you can also ask it to start cleaning by saying, “OK, Dreame. Start vacuuming.” You can also adjust how it cleans the same way, increasing or decreasing water output, raising or lowering the brush, and much more.

Interested? You can preorder this gadget now, and for $39 you can get a coupon that knocks $390 off the price. The retail price will be $1,700 and includes a three-year warranty, as well as included products like scrubbing pads, brushes, and more worth $150.

