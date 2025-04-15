 Skip to main content
The Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock makes it easy to organize your gear

The Nanoleaf Pegboard
Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf makes a wide variety of smart lights, and its catalog is filled with highly customizable tiles, bulbs, and light strips to help bring a pop of color to your home. That catalog grew larger during CES 2025, and today it’s expanding once again with the arrival of the Pegboard Desk Dock — a 3-in-1 device offering solutions for storage, lighting, and charging.

Nanoleaf is known for its long list of premium smart lights, so it should come as no surprise that the Pegboard Desk Dock is overflowing with RGB lights. It’s built with a dual-faced lighting system, with one side offering an obstruction-free source of light and the other equipped with a lattice design that allows you to store accessories like controllers and headphones on a series of hangers. The Pegboard offers full support for the Nanoleaf mobile app, so you can display over 16 million colors. You can also create various scenes or pick from a prebuilt list for quick access to popular options.

Beyond lighting and a unique pegboard design for storage, the device is equipped with a USB-A and two USB-C ports, plus another USB-C power delivery port. That means you should have no problem keeping all your gadgets charged and ready for their next play session.

The Nanoleaf Pegboard with hangers.
Nanoleaf

Other supported features include Screen Mirror to create lightshows that mimic your on-screen action, Orchestrator to sync with music, and support for Nanoleaf Premium. Note that some features require a subscription and a connection to the Nanoleaf Desktop app.

Despite all the cool features — and a striking design — the Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock is reasonably priced at $60. If you’re seeking a unique way to organize your desktop, there’s not much else like it on the market.

For more lighting options, check out our roundup of the best smart bulbs.

