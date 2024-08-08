Therabody Smart Goggles are on sale — what are they?

If you struggle to sleep or rest, Best Buy has one of the better smart home deals for your situation. They are called the Therabody Smart Goggles and they’re designed to relieve stress, eye strain, and headaches throughout the day. Normally priced at $199, the goggles are currently down to $169 at Best Buy so now is the perfect time to try this tech. Here’s what you need to know about them.

Why you should buy the Therabody Smart Goggles

If you’ve tried all the best sleep gadgets with no success, now is the time to give the Therabody Smart Goggles a try. They use a combination of eye and temple massage with heat and vibration to relieve stress and strain throughout the day. Even better, you can wear them at night to relax and prepare yourself for a good night’s sleep.

All you have to do is wear them like regular goggles and take some moments out to rest up. The Therabody Smart Goggles use a special biometric sensor with a SmartRelax mode that delivers personalized treatments to promote relaxation and also lower your heart rate.

There’s a choice of three science-backed treatments as well as free TheraMind sound therapy, which is curated to soothe your mind even more. Scientifically proven to improve your sleep quality, you get better and deeper sleep when using the Therabody Smart Goggles according to a SleepScore Labs study.

The Therabody Smart Goggles are made from premium, weighted materials and haev easily adjustable straps so you get a snug but comfortable fit at all times. The goggles are also foldable and easily packed away so you can take them with you on your travels. The goggles have a two-hour battery life, so there’s plenty of time here throughout the day to soothe your mind.

Usually priced at $199, the Therabody Smart Goggles are currently down to $169 at Best Buy. If you’ve tried everything possible to sleep better and still can’t relax, give the Therabody Smart Goggles a try. They could well be a life changing purchase. Take a look at the deal now before it ends soon.