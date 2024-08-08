 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Therabody Smart Goggles are on sale — what are they?

By
The Therabody Smart Goggles on a white background.
Therabody

If you struggle to sleep or rest, Best Buy has one of the better smart home deals for your situation. They are called the Therabody Smart Goggles and they’re designed to relieve stress, eye strain, and headaches throughout the day. Normally priced at $199, the goggles are currently down to $169 at Best Buy so now is the perfect time to try this tech. Here’s what you need to know about them.

Why you should buy the Therabody Smart Goggles

If you’ve tried all the best sleep gadgets with no success, now is the time to give the Therabody Smart Goggles a try. They use a combination of eye and temple massage with heat and vibration to relieve stress and strain throughout the day. Even better, you can wear them at night to relax and prepare yourself for a good night’s sleep.

All you have to do is wear them like regular goggles and take some moments out to rest up. The Therabody Smart Goggles use a special biometric sensor with a SmartRelax mode that delivers personalized treatments to promote relaxation and also lower your heart rate.

There’s a choice of three science-backed treatments as well as free TheraMind sound therapy, which is curated to soothe your mind even more. Scientifically proven to improve your sleep quality, you get better and deeper sleep when using the Therabody Smart Goggles according to a SleepScore Labs study.

The Therabody Smart Goggles are made from premium, weighted materials and haev easily adjustable straps so you get a snug but comfortable fit at all times. The goggles are also foldable and easily packed away so you can take them with you on your travels. The goggles have a two-hour battery life, so there’s plenty of time here throughout the day to soothe your mind.

Usually priced at $199, the Therabody Smart Goggles are currently down to $169 at Best Buy. If you’ve tried everything possible to sleep better and still can’t relax, give the Therabody Smart Goggles a try. They could well be a life changing purchase. Take a look at the deal now before it ends soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Walmart is practically giving away this cordless vacuum
The PrettyCare W200 cordless vacuum on a white background.

For those who are looking for budget-friendly cordless vacuum deals, it can't get any cheaper than Walmart's offer for the PrettyCare W200. From an already somewhat affordable original price of $300, it's all the way down to just $80 following a massive $220 discount. We expect the cordless vacuum's stocks that are up for sale to sell out quickly, so if you don't want to miss out on this amazing bargain, you're going to have to complete your purchase for it right now.

Why you should buy the PrettyCare W200 cordless vacuum
The PrettyCare W200 may be much cheaper than other cordless vacuums in the market, especially the ones made by Dyson, but it still provides decent performance with up to 20,000Pa suction that can pick up all kinds of dirt, debris, and pet hair. At maximum suction power, it can last up to 20 minutes on a single charge, but you can extend its operating time to up to 35 minutes if you select the cleaning mode for only 11,000Pa suction.

Read more
If you’ve ever considered buying a Keurig, you should jump on this deal
Keurig coffee maker K-Mini on a kitchen counter with lemon-colored cup and bowls.

Coffee lovers who have been planning to buy from Keurig deals should definitely take advantage of Amazon's offer for the Keurig K-Mini. The single-serve coffee maker, which usually sells for $100, is on sale with a 40% discount that pulls its price down to a very affordable $60. The savings of $40 will only be available for a limited time though, so jump on it soon. Add the coffee maker to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately as it would be a shame to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker
The Keurig K-Mini is much smaller than other Keurig coffee makers, but that's what makes it perfect for solo coffee lovers and couples. It won't take up too much space on your kitchen countertop, but since it uses Keurig's trademark K-Cup coffee pods, it's extremely easy to brew all kinds of beverages. Just pop in the coffee pod in the Keurig K-Mini, choose your cup size from 6 ounces to 12 ounces, and press the button. You'll have to refill its water reservoir after every brew, but that's not a big deal if you're just making one to two cups every time.

Read more
Ring doorbells are up to 50% off at Best Buy this week
Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In (3rd Gen) on a shelf.

There are some great Ring deals happening at Best Buy right now. We’ve picked out the best of the bunch with discounts on the Ring Video Doorbell as well as the Ring Stick Up Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free 1080p Security Camera for when you need extra peace of mind. If you’re keen to secure your home, this is what you need. Here’s all you need to know about the two deals, but bear in mind that each is likely to end very soon, so you’ll need to be fast to avoid missing out.
Ring Video Doorbell -- $50, was $100

One of the best video doorbells around, the Ring Video Doorbell is a delight to use. It offers 1080p HD video along with two-way talk, so you can easily check up on your home from anywhere, and you can even chat with anyone you see on your property right though the camera. It’s possible to adjust the motion zone settings so the doorbell only focuses on the areas you need to protect. You’ll then get real-time mobile notifications any time someone comes over. It also has infrared night vision so it works in low light situations, and you can use Quick Replies to chat with a delivery person. It also works with Alexa, so you can hear audio announcements when anyone presses the doorbell or triggers the sensors.

Read more