These Ring Video Doorbell deals are set to expire this evening

Albert Bassili
By

With Prime Day deals only having a few more hours to run, there’s still time to snag a great deal on excellent video doorbells. As is often the way with Amazon-owned devices, there are some fantastic Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals going on, but you really don’t have long to make a purchase. It’s the last day of Prime Day so this is your chance for a sweet Ring doorbell deal. With plenty of great options available, we’ve picked out our favorite below, as well as highlighted a few alternatives. That way, there should be something for everyone here.

Our Favorite Prime Day Ring Doorbell Deal

If you aren’t sure which Ring Video Doorbell you should buy this Prime Day, then we recommend you check out this Ring Video Doorbell 2nd generation, which is not only budget-friendly but has great features. For example, it can be installed wirelessly, so you don’t have to figure out extra cables to your power or existing chime, and it makes life a lot easier. That said, it does come with the downside that recharging the internal battery is a bit of a pain since it’s not removable, and the charging port of the Ring is on the back, so you have to pop the whole thing off. Even so, it only uses about 1% battery life per day, so it should last you at least two to three months, depending on how heavy your usage is.

As for the video quality, it has an HD camera, better color saturation, and contract, all of which are great upgrades from the 1st gen. Unfortunately, it does have a bit of a fishbowl lensing effect to it, although it does give you a field of view of about 155 degrees. Video recording is unfortunately locked behind the Amazon subscription, although at $3 per camera or $10 for a household, it’s not too expensive. Luckily, you can watch the video for free without issue, and the same goes for the 2-way audio, so it still functions for its base use just fine.

While the 2n gen Ring Video Doorbell isn’t amazing, it still comes with a good camera and features like motion detection and exclusions zones, and for just $55 from Amazon, it’s a  really great price.

More Prime Day Ring Doorbell Deals We Love

Of course, if you want something a bit more modern, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals on various Ring Doorbell alternatives, so here are a few of our favorite picks.

Prime Day deal drops the price of this popular 3D printer to $179 today
Creality Ender 3 3D printer with nothing in progress normal model.

For those who are interested in buying a 3D printer, or if you want to upgrade from a smaller model, check out Amazon's offer for the Creality Ender 3 3D printer under its Prime Day deals. The machine is yours for just $179, following a $53 discount on its sticker price of $232. With the growing popularity of 3D printing, bargains like this usually don't last long, so before stocks run out, you're going to want to push through with the purchase as soon as you can. It's not enough to add the 3D printer to your cart -- you need to check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Creality Ender 3 3D printer
The manufacturing process known as 3D printing creates three-dimensional objects by incrementally adding material, according to our explainer on what is 3D printing. This is made possible by 3D printers, which are machines that translate digital 3D models into tangible, real-life objects. The Creality Ender 3 3D printer simplifies the entire process starting with its quick assembly, alongside user-friendly operation that's easy to learn for beginners. It will only take 5 minutes for the 3D printer's hot bed to reach the printing temperature of 110 degrees Celsius, and if there's a power outage, it will be able to resume printing from where it was interrupted without any issues in output like with most of the best 3D printers.

Best Buy is countering Prime Day with a killer Dyson hair dryer deal
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer on a white background.

Prime Day is here, and with all of the Prime Day deals to sort through, it can be easy to overlook deals taking place at retailers other than Amazon. Best Buy is getting in on the Prime Day discounts with a deal on a great piece of household tech. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer was a pretty revolutionary product when it first hit the market, and today you can grab it for a massive savings of $100. This discount brings its price down to $330, while it would normally set you back $430. This Prime Day deal is exclusive to the vinca blue and rose-colored model, and with free shipping included it’s one of the best Dyson deals you’ll find during Prime Day.

Why you should get the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
While Dyson is primarily known for making some of the best vacuums available on the market, it’s also known for ingenuity and innovation, and it brings both of those characteristics to the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. This hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, yet is still able to dry it quickly. It does this by measuring air temperature 20 times every second, and keeping it under control. This process allows you to style your hair while drying, and its ability to focus air at high velocity allows you to style one section of your hair at a time.

Ninja air fryers and kitchen appliances discounted for Prime Day
A woman places a plate of french fries on a kitchen table next to a plate of chicken wings and a Ninja Foodi air fryer.

Prime Day is always a good time to land a discount, and this Prime Day you can land several for your kitchen. Best Buy has a huge sale on Ninja air fryers and kitchen appliances for Prime Day, and there’s no shortage of things to choose from. There’s nearly 40 pieces of Ninja smart kitchen tech to choose from, and Best Buy is including free shipping with each Ninja air fryer or kitchen appliance, and in-store pickup is even available for many of the discounted items.

Why you should shop the Prime Day Ninja sale at Best Buy
Whether one of the best air fryers or the best smart kitchen appliances, there’s always good reason to make room for something new in the kitchen. Best Buy’s Prime Day Ninja sale has a lot of enticing options, including the Ninja Foodi digital air fry oven, which we find to be one of the best air fryers, and which you can currently

