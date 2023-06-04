Smart fitness tech has been booming a lot in the past few years, and while you can still get exercise devices without much smart functionality, the Bowflex VeloCore Bike is a great smart bike. While it’s still a bit pricey at $700, it’s been discounted heavily by Best Buy from its original $1,800 price tag, which means you’re getting a massive $1,100 discount on it.

Why you should buy the Bowflex VeloCore Bike

There’s a lot to love about the Bowflex VeloCore Bike, so much so that we’ve even featured it on our list of best smart indoor bikes for home workouts, and that’s due majorly due to the included screen experience. While most traditional bikes will have a slot for a phone or tablet, the VeloCore comes with its own screen and software that allows you to experience different bike tracks worldwide. There are over 200 virtual courses around the world that you can experience at your own pace, and with the 100 resistance levels, you can fine-tune the bike to your comfort level. You can also go through trainer-led exercises through JRNY, although you will need a subscription to access that service. Still, you get two months for free when you buy the VeloCore.

If you’re not interested in the JRNY experience and global tracks, you can use the screen on the bike to stream your favorite content, with access to apps like Disney+ and HBO Max. We’re surprised that there’s no access to music apps, although you can send data to 3rd party exercise apps such as Peloton and Zwift and even stream data to smart TV or tablet if you have your fitness apps loaded on there. Finally, one of the most interesting features is the leaning mode, which lets the bike swing and provides an extra balancing challenge and a more realistic riding experience.

Overall, the Bowflex VeloCore Bike has many great features, and with the discounted $700 price tag from Best Buy, it has some amazing value, even though a couple of its nicer features are locked behind a JRNY membership.

