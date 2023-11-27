 Skip to main content
This Ninja Ice Cream Maker is discounted for Cyber Monday

Walmart continues to have one of the better Cyber Monday deals for anyone keen to concoct their own sweet treats. Right now, you can buy the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker for $169 so you’re saving $30 off the usual price of $199. The ice cream maker isn’t discounted very often so this is the perfect time to save a little on future summer treats or other delights. Here’s what you need to know before you make the call.

Why you should buy the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

One of the best ice cream makers, the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker is a delight to use. It’s able to turn almost anything into ice cream, a sorbet, milkshake and much more. To do so doesn’t even require much effort on your part. It has five one-touch programs to allow you to find the perfect combination of speed, pressure, and time. Simply choose between ice cream, sorbet, milkshake, lite ice cream, or mix-in.

The latter function means you can add combinations and flavors you’d never be able to find in store. The whole thing is also a dream for someone who has allergies or intolerances and therefore limited options commercially. All you need to do is prep the base, freeze overnight, and process to enjoy easily. The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker also has a Re-spin function if you need to make your treat softer and creamier. Just remember to mix in your favorite chocolates, nuts, fruit, or candies and you’ve just formulated the perfect ice cream in no time.

The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker prides itself as being as simple to use as many of the best Ninja Foodis so you’re in good hands here. Once you’ve wrapped things up, the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker is even easy to clean thanks to its containers, lids, and paddle all being top-rack dishwasher safe.

Ideal for the ice cream fan in your life, the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker is usually $199 but right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $169 as part of its Cyber Monday deals, thereby saving you $30 off the regular price. Tap the button below if it feels like the perfect purchase to you.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
