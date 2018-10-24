Share

Tiny house designers are passionate about finding clever ways to use space that add to a home’s comfort and livability. Along those lines, Tiny Houses NYC recently constructed the Devasa, a minuscule domicile that dramatically increases its interior headroom by elevating the second story when the home on wheels is parked, New Atlas reports.

Previous Next 1 of 2 Devasa with raised roof Devasa with lowered roof (looks like it might hit that beam)

The Devasa measures 23.5 feet long and 12.5 feet tall with the roof lowered. Jacked up (literally), the tiny house is no longer all that tiny, extending vertically to 17 feet.

The tiny home’s floor space totals about 300 square feet with the roof up or down. The first level has a kitchen, a cozy (Realtor-speak for small) living room, and a bathroom. The bathroom is ready for off-grid roamers thanks to a composting toilet, a sink, and a shower.

Previous Next 1 of 6

As with most tiny houses, the Devasa’s two bedrooms are in the loft. No vertical measurement for the bedrooms is specified for times when the roof isn’t extended, but when the roof is up, there’s 6.5-feet of headroom. Since the height difference with the roof up or down is 4.5 feet, it’s a good guess that the unextended bedroom headroom is a tight two feet. The stairs up to the bedrooms are integrated with first-floor storage space.

Previous Next 1 of 4

New Atlas expressed concern about the extended roof’s stability, especially in high winds. According to Tiny Houses NYC representative, the Devasa’s roof is ordinarily raised and lowered by four motorized screw jacks located on each corner. A 12-volt car battery on the trailer tongue powers the jack. If the battery dies or the motor fails, however, the rep said it is possible to operate the jacks manually.

No price is listed on the Tiny Houses NYC website, but the Devasa is for sale. Contact information for the tiny house manufacturer is also on the website.

We’ve written about tiny houses built in various styles and sizes, often with unique design elements. Scop’s Optinid, for example, has a removable roof so you can sleep under the stars. The Devasa is the first tiny house we’ve seen that can elevate its entire roof like a pop-up camper.