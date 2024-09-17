 Skip to main content
This wire-free TP-Link security camera is $70 today — you save $50

TP-Link is one of the brands to trust when you’re looking for security camera deals, and here’s an offer from Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss — the TP-Link Tapo MagCam C425 for only $70, following a $50 discount on its original price of $120. You can even get the wireless camera with a solar panel for just $90, for savings of $70 on the bundle’s sticker price of $160. Either way, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase they’re both available for a limited time only, and there’s a chance that their prices are back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the TP-Link Tapo MagCam C425 security camera

The TP-Link Tapo MagCam C425 is a wireless security camera that’s very easy to install. It comes with a magnetic base that you can stick on metal surfaces or mount on walls, and you’ll simply attach the security camera to it and make adjustments for the perfect angle. It features an IP66 rating for resistance against outdoor elements, and its 10,000 mAh battery is capable of providing up to 300 days of usage before it needs recharging. However, if you decide to go for the bundle with the solar panel, you’ll never have to charge its battery.

With 2K QHD resolution and a 150-degree field of view, you’ll get clear and wide images with the TP-Link Tapo MagCam C425, and with its dual spotlights and full-color night vision, you’ll be able to see all the important details even in the dark. You can install a 512GB microSD card in the security camera to save footage, or you can subscribe to Tapo Care for cloud storage that can save up to 30 days of video history. You’ll also be able to look through the TP-Link Tapo MagCam C425 at any time through the companion app, and even talk to visitors with its two-way audio function.

Protect your family with the TP-Link Tapo MagCam C425 security camera, which is currently on sale from Amazon with a $50 discount that drops its price to $70 from $120. There’s also an option to get the wireless camera with a solar panel at $70 off, which brings the bundle’s price down to $90 from $160. These are both limited-time deals though, so you shouldn’t take too long in deciding which offer to buy. Proceed with your transaction as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

