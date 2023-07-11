Prime Day means you can add a bidet to your toilet for under $50

Prime Day deals are in full swing, and with the sales event has come some of the best Prime Day smart home deals. This year that includes several bidets, a device which may not make the list of the best smart home devices but does contribute to why the bathroom is the final frontier of the smart home. Tushy is one of the premier names in toilet bidets, and their Basic, Classic, and Spa models are all seeing price drops for Prime Day. In fact, they’re all at their lowest price of the year today, so read onward for more details, and click through to Amazon to grab one of these deals while you can.

Tushy Basic 2.0 — $48, was $69

The Tushy Basic is Tushy’s entry level bidet. It’s easy to install with a 10-minute installation process, and it comes complete with all necessary parts and simple instructions. This is a non-electric bidet that requires no electrical hookup or additional plumbing. It’s constructed with a nozzle adjuster and pressure control knob that controls the self-cleaning nozzle spray angle and water pressure to your desired intensity. The Tushy Basic delivers a fresh, just-showered feeling and leaves nothing behind.

Tushy Classic 3.0 — $76, was $109

If you’re looking for one of the best bidets, go with the Tushy Classic. It has ergonomic pressure and angle controls, and installation is as easy as Tushy’s Basic model. The Tushy Classic also helps you save thousands of dollars over time on toilet paper consumption, as it takes just one pint of water to properly wash with the Tushy Classic, as opposed to the 15 million trees it takes to produce toilet paper annually. The Tushy Classic fits all standard toilets and some one-piece toilets. It requires no electricity or additional plumbing.

Tushy Spa 3.0 — $89, was $135

The Tushy Spa is one of Tushy’s most popular bidet models. Like all of Tushy’s bidets, it’s easy to install with about a 10-minute installation time. This model offers temperature control from cool to warm water for a comfortable clean. It also has a self-cleaning SmartSpray nozzle that rinses before and after each use for a better clean and automatically retracts when the bidet is turned off. You can also control water pressure with the Tushy Spa, with options to choose from gentle to a strong stream of water. It fits universally on almost any toilet with adjustable seat fasteners and comes with a six-foot long hot water connection to reach your sink hookup.

