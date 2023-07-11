 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day means you can add a bidet to your toilet for under $50

Andrew Morrisey
By

Prime Day deals are in full swing, and with the sales event has come some of the best Prime Day smart home deals. This year that includes several bidets, a device which may not make the list of the best smart home devices but does contribute to why the bathroom is the final frontier of the smart home. Tushy is one of the premier names in toilet bidets, and their Basic, Classic, and Spa models are all seeing price drops for Prime Day. In fact, they’re all at their lowest price of the year today, so read onward for more details, and click through to Amazon to grab one of these deals while you can.

Tushy Basic 2.0 — $48, was $69

Overhead view of the Tushy Basic 2.0 bidet attached to a toilet.

The Tushy Basic is Tushy’s entry level bidet. It’s easy to install with a 10-minute installation process, and it comes complete with all necessary parts and simple instructions. This is a non-electric bidet that requires no electrical hookup or additional plumbing. It’s constructed with a nozzle adjuster and pressure control knob that controls the self-cleaning nozzle spray angle and water pressure to your desired intensity. The Tushy Basic delivers a fresh, just-showered feeling and leaves nothing behind.

Tushy Classic 3.0 — $76, was $109

The Tushy Classic 3.0 bidet attached to a toilet.

If you’re looking for one of the best bidets, go with the Tushy Classic. It has ergonomic pressure and angle controls, and installation is as easy as Tushy’s Basic model. The Tushy Classic also helps you save thousands of dollars over time on toilet paper consumption, as it takes just one pint of water to properly wash with the Tushy Classic, as opposed to the 15 million trees it takes to produce toilet paper annually. The Tushy Classic fits all standard toilets and some one-piece toilets. It requires no electricity or additional plumbing.

Related

Tushy Spa 3.0 — $89, was $135

Overhead angle of the Tushy Spa 3.0 bidet attached to a toilet.

The Tushy Spa is one of Tushy’s most popular bidet models. Like all of Tushy’s bidets, it’s easy to install with about a 10-minute installation time. This model offers temperature control from cool to warm water for a comfortable clean. It also has a self-cleaning SmartSpray nozzle that rinses before and after each use for a better clean and automatically retracts when the bidet is turned off. You can also control water pressure with the Tushy Spa, with options to choose from gentle to a strong stream of water. It fits universally on almost any toilet with adjustable seat fasteners and comes with a six-foot long hot water connection to reach your sink hookup.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Prime Day gets you this popular Roomba robot vacuum for $150
The iRobot Roomba 676 robot vacuum with its app.

There's a lot of Prime Day robot vacuum deals to choose from, here's one of the more affordable ones -- the iRobot Roomba 676 for just $150, following Amazon's $120 discount on its original price of $270. It's currently even cheaper than its previous lowest price of $165, so you're not going to want to miss this offer. Proceed with the purchase now to have this robot vacuum delivered to your doorstep for a bargain, because it may no longer be available if you wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 676 robot vacuum
The iRobot Roomba 676 may be much cheaper than the high-end models that you'll see in our roundup of the best robot vacuums like the iRobot Roomba s9+, but it will get the job done with its powerful suction and a three-stage cleaning system that will allow it to pick up all kinds of dirt, dust, and debris. The robot vacuum also features dual multi-surface brushes to deal with different floor types, an edge-sweeping brush that reaches corners, and an auto-adjust cleaning head that adapts to different heights.

Read more
These are all the best Prime Day Keurig deals happening right now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Keurig Deals

If you’ve been shopping the Prime Day deals taking place today, we’re hoping you’ve saved room for some coffee. The best Prime Day smart home deals aren’t complete without considering your kitchen, and for Prime Day there are several great Keurig deals available. These range from Keurig’s single-serve models all the way up to its higher end and more capable models. We’ve tracked down the best Prime Day Keurig deals available today, so read onward for more details on how to score a discount on the right Keurig for your needs.
Our favorite Prime Day Keurig deal
Keurig K-Café Essentials K-Cup coffee maker — $70, was $99

Keurig has become one of the most popular names when it comes to coffee makers. It offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the last. The K-Café Essentials offers Keurig quality a single serving at a time, making it great for apartments, break rooms, and for households that make their coffee one cup at a time. Like all of the best Keurig coffee makers, it will set on a kitchen counter well with any of the best smart kitchen gadgets.

Read more
Both models of the Peloton Bike are heavily discounted for Prime Day
Peloton Bike Plus

Prime Day deals are ripe for the picking today and even fitness enthusiasts can get in on the action. Peloton makes some of the best exercise bikes on the market, and both the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Bike+ are seeing massive discounts for Prime Day. In fact, both are seeing their lowest prices of the year, which makes your home gym something worth shopping for if you’ve been browsing the best Prime Day smart home deals. Either of the Peloton Bike models will make a great addition to both your home gym and your workout routine, and if you’re looking to round out the entirety of your home workout setup they will fit nicely amongst any of the best treadmills or best total gyms.
Peloton Bike — $1,145, was $1,445

The original Peloton Bike brings game-changing cardio to your home gym. It offers a workout experience that goes beyond cycling with its 22-inch HD touchscreen. It’s on this screen you’ll interact with a lineup of more than 50 instructors and track your progress to see how you’re improving from class to class. Such stats include speed, resistance, heart rate, and power, among other things. When it comes to gathering data, the Peloton Bike is compatible with Apple Watch or any Android watch running WearOS 3 or higher. This is an exercise bike designed to slip into any home gym. It’s small-space friendly with a compact footprint of just 4-feet by 2-feet. The seat, handlebar and screen are all adjustable to different heights.

Read more