I found two Keurig coffee makers for $50 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

For a lot of folks, waking up in the morning means having a cup of coffee, which could lead to disaster, at least when dealing with other people. Luckily, there are a lot of great coffee makers on sale as part of the Black Friday sale that’s going on right now, and if you want something high-quality yet budget-priced, these Keurig deals are perfect. Both the K-Mini and the K-Compact are small enough to take with you everywhere, so you never have to be without your coffee, and if you don’t travel a lot, then they’re a great option if you don’t have a lot of room in your kitchen.

Keurig K-Mini — $50, was $60

The Keurig K-Mini on a white background.
Amazon

If you want an ultra-portable coffee maker, it’s hard to beat the Keurig K-Mini that is literally just big enough to fit a single cup and thin enough that you could potentially put it in a handbag or backpack. As a single-cup coffee maker, it has a one-cup reservoir that’s up to 12 ounces so you can fill it with the perfect amount. It also has its own cord storage, and it can brew you a cup in just a couple of minutes, so you’re never too far away from your next cup. It also has a 90-minute cutoff safety feature which is both important and greatly appreciated.

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker — $50, was $100

The turquoise model of the Keurig K-Compact coffee maker against a white background.
Keurig

On the other hand, the Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker is great if you want something compact that can also brew more than one coffee, which is great if you’re sharing or just really need to drink a few coffees back to back each day. With an expanded 36-ounce reservoir, you can make a lot more coffee in this, and it can take cup sizes up to 10 ounces, which is pretty big compared to the Mini-K. You can also make tea or other hot drinks with this since it can dispense hot water if you use it without a pod, and the drip tray is removable to clean, so you don’t have to worry as much about making a mess. Overall, it’s probably one of the better coffee maker Black Friday deals you’ll find right now, at least for compact and easy-to-use coffee makers.

