Prime Day deals offer some of the best opportunities of the year to upgrade your home appliances. We’re seeing some fantastic price cuts on quality products. If you’ve been using a mediocre blender, for instance, you can use Prime Day to upgrade to something that a professional chef would use in an industrial kitchen. We’re not kidding around here. The Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender is currently on sale for $300. That may seem steep for a blender, but it’s usually $550. This price matches the previous lowest price for this blender, so now is truly the best time to buy it.

Why you should buy the Vitamix 5200 during Prime Day

The best blenders are fairly simple devices. There are only two features that matter: how well it blends and the variety of settings. To get one thing out of the way, Vitamix blenders are high quality. This Vitamix has a cool-running motor that was built in the U.S. and designed to last for years. It works with both hot and cold food, so you can blend ice into smoothies just as easily as you can blend roasted vegetables into soup. It can also handle sticky dough for cookies and bread. When you’re done blending, the clean-up is super easy. Just blend some warm, soapy water in the Vitamix, then rinse it out.

Let’s talk features. One of the unique settings on the Vitamix 5200 is the variable speed knob. There are ten different speed settings, and you can adjust them while the blender is running. You can start slow while the big chunks are breaking up, then eviscerate what’s left with some high speed blending. You can also switch to a pulse mode for making salsas and dips. Since this blender is designed for professional settings, the knobs and switches are big — easy to use with gloves, or even an elbow if you have messy hands. The big switches also make cleaning the face of the motor simple.

Grab this professional-grade Vitamix blender for just $300, down from its usual $550 and back to the cheapest price it’s ever been. This is part of Prime Day blender deals, so make sure to buy it before the price jumps back up when the shopping holiday is over. Vitamix deals are few and far between.

