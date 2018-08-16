Digital Trends
Smart Home

Vitamix recalls more than 100,000 blenders after multiple accidents

Clayton Moore
By

Ease up on that margarita — if you’re mixing it up in a certain brand of Vitamix blender, you might lose a finger or two. The manufacturer is recalling some 105,000 blender containers after nearly a dozen customers reported lacerations due to an exposed blade. The recall was first reported by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission with follow-up reporting by Consumer Reports.

“Because we’re committed to the safety of our customers, Vitamix has voluntarily recalled the new ’64-ounce, Low-Profile’container that accompanied the 7500, Professional Series 750, and Professional Series 300 machines manufactured between March 2012 and July 2013,” the company reports on its website.

The recall covers more than 100,000 of the Ascent and Venturist 8-ounce and 20-ounce containers made in March 2018 or earlier, which were sold at Costco and Williams-Sonoma and on Vitamix’s website between April 2017 and July 2018, for a range of $24 to $500.The blending cups and bowls are clear containers with a black base that features an integrated blade that attaches to the blender base to operate.

First of all, stop using your Vitamix blender until you can check it out. Then look for the date, which is etched on the blade in an MM-YY format, to find out if your container was manufactured before March 2018. The products have a clear container and a black blade base and were sold separately and with Vitamix Venturist Model 1200 blenders.

You also visit the Vitamix Recall Landing Page to check your model against the recall and/or request a free repair kit. Customers can also call for a free repair kit at 888-847-8842. There’s also a good chance your repair kit is already on its way, as the company has already begun mailing kits to customers they have on file as purchasing one of the faulty blenders.

“For those customers who own 20-ounce cups or 8-ounce bowls manufactured prior to the design change, we will send free of charge an easy-to-use repair kit,” Scott Tennant, Vitamix’s director of communications, told Consumer Reports about the repair. “We implemented a new gasket into the design. You’ll replace the orange gasket, no tools needed, with a new gasket. That’s it.”

If you’ve decided to mix up your kitchen accouterment, you can check out our comparisons of the best blenders on the market.

Don't Miss

Kroger supermarket chain tests driverless grocery deliveries in Arizona
ooma butterfleye butterfly
Product Review

“World’s Smartest Camera” is let down by not-so-smart omissions

Ooma Butterfleye’s high quality, auto-adaptive imaging, wire-free operation and free cloud storage delights, but there are some flaws to be aware of, including a lack of proper night vision.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Nixplay Iris review
Photography

The Nixplay Iris might just make digital picture frames cool again

The digital picture frame's popularity has fizzled because of time-consuming updates and low quality -- but can a Wi-Fi connected frame change that? The Nixplay Iris is an 8-inch smart digital picture frame that wireless updates photos.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
saint louis univesity 2300 echos slu alexa
Smart Home

Alexa goes to college as Saint Louis University puts an Echo in every dorm room

Smart speakers have been deployed on campus before but Saint Louis University is going all in by providing an Amazon Echo Dot to every on-campus living space on campus, totaling over 2,300 devices.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best toaster ovens the hamilton beach easy reach oven with convection thumb
Smart Home

We’re lovin’ these toaster ovens that do way more than brown bread

Are you looking for a toaster oven that can make jerky or steam vegetables? Do you need a dedicated countertop appliance for making pizza? Fortunately, these toaster ovens provide a wide array of functionality.
Posted By Gia Liu
lyd no spill
Emerging Tech

Lyd is a battery-powered, ‘no-spill’ bottle that is activated by your lips

Lyd is a battery-powered bottle that’s something like a sippy cup for adults. Its no-spill solution is a specialized lid that uses an algorithm to detect when your lips are on the bottle.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
best outdoor security cameras 71dg55ts9el
Smart Home

Ward off porch pirates with these best outdoor security cameras

Worried about porch pirates stealing your packages, or intruders entering your home? Always be in the know about who or what is on your property by installing one of these outdoor security cameras.
Posted By Gia Liu
Smart Home

Hands-on with the Glas, the most beautiful thermostat you’ve ever seen

Johnson Controls today opened the doors for consumers to buy Glas, the company's answer to Nest and Ecobee, the Honeywell Lyric, and basically every other company that thought it would turn that simple round dial on the wall on its ear.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
cortana alexa integration meet
Smart Home

Cortana and Alexa can now call each other as new relationship begins

Microsoft and Amazon announced a public preview of Cortana and Alexa integration. U.S. customers can now open Cortana with Alexa and vice versa. Basic functions such as calendars and shopping lists are available with the preview.
Posted By Bruce Brown
philips hue white and color ambience starter kit prd
Product Review

Philips Hue’s Color Ambience makes smart home lighting simple and stylish

It’s not the cheapest smart lighting available, but for those seeking style and sophistication, it’s certainly the best.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Smart Home

The Glas thermostat is now available and works with Cortana, Alexa, and Google

Microsoft just debuted its very own smart thermostat (the first that it's created), and of course, it can be controlled via voice with Microsoft's virtual assistant Cortana. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Lenovo Smart Display
Smart Home

How to set up your Lenovo Smart Display

Here's how to set up your Lenovo Smart Display, including what information you need to provide to the Home app and how to choose the right Google Assistant settings for your new smart screen.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
home technology that will soon be obsolete security thumb
Smart Home

Fraudulent sales of home alarm systems are on the rise nationwide

According to a new consumer survey from the Consumer Federation of America, there are increasing reports of bad actors using scare tactics and manipulation to sell fraudulent alarm systems.
Posted By Clayton Moore
tiny homes for teachers
Smart Home

A school district subsidizes a tiny home community for teachers

The lack of affordable housing in Arizona's Vail school district prompted the plan for a community of tiny homes reserved for educators. Other cities in the U.S. use the tiny abodes for homeless and economically disadvantaged people.
Posted By Bruce Brown