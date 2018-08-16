Vitamix recalls more than 100,000 blenders after multiple accidents

Share

Ease up on that margarita — if you’re mixing it up in a certain brand of Vitamix blender, you might lose a finger or two. The manufacturer is recalling some 105,000 blender containers after nearly a dozen customers reported lacerations due to an exposed blade. The recall was first reported by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission with follow-up reporting by Consumer Reports.

“Because we’re committed to the safety of our customers, Vitamix has voluntarily recalled the new ’64-ounce, Low-Profile’container that accompanied the 7500, Professional Series 750, and Professional Series 300 machines manufactured between March 2012 and July 2013,” the company reports on its website.

The recall covers more than 100,000 of the Ascent and Venturist 8-ounce and 20-ounce containers made in March 2018 or earlier, which were sold at Costco and Williams-Sonoma and on Vitamix’s website between April 2017 and July 2018, for a range of $24 to $500.The blending cups and bowls are clear containers with a black base that features an integrated blade that attaches to the blender base to operate.

First of all, stop using your Vitamix blender until you can check it out. Then look for the date, which is etched on the blade in an MM-YY format, to find out if your container was manufactured before March 2018. The products have a clear container and a black blade base and were sold separately and with Vitamix Venturist Model 1200 blenders.

You also visit the Vitamix Recall Landing Page to check your model against the recall and/or request a free repair kit. Customers can also call for a free repair kit at 888-847-8842. There’s also a good chance your repair kit is already on its way, as the company has already begun mailing kits to customers they have on file as purchasing one of the faulty blenders.

“For those customers who own 20-ounce cups or 8-ounce bowls manufactured prior to the design change, we will send free of charge an easy-to-use repair kit,” Scott Tennant, Vitamix’s director of communications, told Consumer Reports about the repair. “We implemented a new gasket into the design. You’ll replace the orange gasket, no tools needed, with a new gasket. That’s it.”

