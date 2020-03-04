In 2019, 36% of people reported having a delivered package stolen, and 51% of people said they knew someone that had a package stolen. With shopping continuing to dominate online activity, the opportunities for porch pirates are high. In fact, as many as 90,000 packages vanish per day in New York City alone. The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro aims to combat this thanks to A.I.-powered detection of packages. Rather than focusing on the activity of pets and passing cars, the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro sends notifications when packages are delivered and when people approach.

The camera streams 1080p HDR video with up to 1664 x 1664 resolution. It also has two-way talk and infrared night vision to ensure you can keep an eye on your deliveries, even if you won’t make it home until after dark. The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro records activity as long as a person is in view and lets you share the footage with your neighbors or with your local law enforcement with the Vivint Smart Home application.

The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro has a 180-degree field of view both horizontally and vertically, allowing users to see the faces of guests and packages left directly below the doorbell. The doorbell can automatically detect the presence of packages. If it detects someone attempting to steal a package, the Smart Sentry feature will activate a flashing red LED and trigger a warning tone to let the thief know they’ve been spotted. Smart Sentry will also send a notification to your smartphone so you can take the appropriate action.

You can connect the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro to an existing Vivint home security system. You will need to connect the doorbell camera to the Vivint smart home hub. Doing so will allow you to control connected locks, thermostats, lights, cameras, and more all from a single location.

The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro allows you to customize your alerts so that you receive notifications based on your preferences; for example, you can choose whether you want a notification if someone approaches the door or only when they ring the doorbell. It’s available now for $250.

