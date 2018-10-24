Digital Trends
Smart Home

The Walabot Home is like a smoke detector for senior falls

AJ Dellinger
By
walabot home fall detecting bot akp 3362 f 3 web

You want to be there for your loved ones — especially those who are up there in age — no matter what, so that you can prevent the worst from happening. When you can’t be there, Walabot Home can serve as your eyes. This smart home device can sense if a person has fallen in their home and will call for help without hesitation.

It’s best to think of Walabot Home as sort of a central nervous system that keeps track of a person as they move throughout the home. The small and slim device uses a sensor system that sends out low-power radio wave technology similar to Wi-Fi signals to determine a person’s location.

walabot home fall detecting bot radarsensor vayyar haus

This provides a number of advantages. For one, it allows Walabot to sense a person through walls and curtains that would otherwise obstruct a camera. Second, it can monitor areas that other systems can’t, including the bathroom, without requiring any sort of wearable device. Finally, it’s far less invasive than a camera-based system that requires a person to surrender their privacy in order to ensure their safety.

“There are a staggering number of adults who fall in their own homes every year. Most falls happen without anybody else knowing that the event occurred,” Raviv Melamed, co-founder and CEO of Walbot Home manufacturer Vayyar, said in a statement. “People want to feel comfortable in their homes without the burden of needing to wear a pendant or medical alert device, but they still want the security of knowing that they can get help if they need it. Walabot Home is so effective because people can set it up and then relax, feeling secure in the knowledge it’s there just in case.”

The situations that require a system like Walabot are unfortunately rather common. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 29 million people over the age of 65 fall every year in the United States. Those falls result in about seven million injuries and can have long-lasting effects on the body. Walabot can’t prevent those falls, but it can speed up the response time to make sure emergency services is alerted immediately and arrives as quickly as possible.

Walabot Home retails for $250 and doesn’t require a monthly payment subscription as most monitoring services do. The device is available through Walabot’s website.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iOS 12 features
Up Next

How to turn off subtitles on Netflix
Nest Hello Review
Product Review

We never wanted a smart doorbell, until we met Nest Hello

You can answer your door while sitting on the couch with the Nest Hello smart doorbell, which brings vision, intelligence and convenience to your doorstep.
Posted By Terry Walsh
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
twitter q1 2018 report on mobile phone new
Social Media

Grow your Twitter audience overnight with these simple tips and tricks

Using Twitter can be intimidating, but these tips will help you feel less inadequate when you look at your follower count. As long as you use a bit of moderation, you'll soon be one step closer to social media fame.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Best home security cameras Alro Pro 2
Smart Home

Keep an eye on your kingdom with the best home security cameras

When it comes to the best home security cameras, the choice often comes down to the one that simply knows how to stay out of your way. Here are some of our favorites, both indoor and outdoor.
Posted By Gia Liu, Daven Mathies
esa moon base germany vr rendering of luna facility copy
Emerging Tech

Europe’s space agency plans to build its own micro-gravity moon base — on Earth

The European Space Agency is developing an astronaut center in Cologne, Germany, where it will replicate the surface of the moon. The facility will be used to test new technology and tools for exploring moons and planets.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
htc exodus news
Mobile

HTC's cryptocurrency smartphone, the Exodus, is now up for pre-order

HTC has another smartphone on the horizon, and this time it's geared toward blockchain technology. Known as the HTC Exodus, the smartphone is designed to support cryptocurrencies and decentralization. Here's everything we know.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
instant pot accu slim sous vide immersion circulator
Smart Home

Instant Pot sous vide appliance puts the coup de grâce on alternative cookers

The Instant Pot multifunction pressure cooker gains another role when used with the brand's Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator. Cooking food in vacuum-sealed bags in precisely temperature-controlled water removes the guesswork.
Posted By Bruce Brown
celebgate hacker 9 months prison icloud
Mobile

Apple’s iCloud is experiencing issues across more than a third of its services

Multiple iCloud tools are currently down for users around the world. Apple's cloud storage and cloud computing service includes features such as iCloud Drive, Photos, iCloud Mail, iCloud Calendar, and Find My iPhone.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon go store needs few staff thumb
Smart Home

Amazon opens its sixth cashier-free Go store, this time in San Francisco

Amazon has just opened its sixth checkout-free grocery store, this time in San Francisco. Amazon Go lets you grab your items and leave, with technology ensuring that everything you take is tracked and charged to your account.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Photography

Fujifilm says it will ‘never’ launch a full-frame mirrorless camera

Many Fujifilm fans have been hoping that the company might one day introduce a full-frame mirrorless camera to join its popular crop-sensor models. But in a recent interview, a company executive appeared to dash those hopes.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
two planes land on ca freeway in separate incidents abc7 plane crash la 2
Cars

Two small planes separately landed on highways in Southern California

The California Highway Patrol has responded to two separate incidents involving planes landing on highways in just a matter of days. Engine problems were to blame in both incidents, and the pilots escaped without causing or sustaining…
Posted By Ronan Glon
audi r8 gets more powerful v10 sharper design for 2019 coup
Cars

Quicker, sharper, and meaner: Audi rejuvenates the R8 for 2019

Audi has updated the coupe and convertible variants of its range-topping R8 sports car for the 2019 model year. Quicker and sharper-looking than before, the updated R8 will go on sale in 2019.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Mobile

Spellbinding Honor Magic 2 shown off in pictures and video

The mysterious and very exciting Honor Magic 2 is coming soon, and it's going to be completely bezel-less with a pop-up camera. With a fine A.I. pedigree, could this be the world's next most-influential phone?
Posted By Mark Jansen
how does fast charging work
Mobile

MediaTek’s new phone chip will bring mobile A.I. to the masses

MediaTek has launched a new mobile processor, the Helio P70, which has its own co-processor designed to cope with the demands of mobile artificial intelligence in more-affordable phones.
Posted By Andy Boxall