Security and convenience are the most common motivators for installing smart home devices, followed by entertainment and saving money. Walmart dropped the prices on the Google Home Hub smart display bundled with either the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat or the Nest Outdoor Security Camera.

The Google Home Hub, more recently sold as the Nest Home Hub, is a smart display and smart speaker, adding visual information to audio content. The Home Hub can show you step-by-step recipe instructions, play TV shows, movies, and security camera live streams, or display your favorite photos. The Home Hub can also act as a management and control center for a wide and growing range of additional smart home devices.

We monitor the best deals, discounts, and bundles on smart home devices from Amazon, Walmart, and other major merchants. Even if you don’t have another smart home device, with either of these bundles, you can get started using Google Assistant to answer questions and entertain your family. Installed with the thermostat or the security camera, the Home Hub will help you discover why smart home setups have become popular. Whether you’re a smart home newbie or upgrading an existing smart home configuration with additional functions, each of these two deals can help you save $70.

Google Home Hub with Google Assistant with Nest Learning Thermostat — $70 off

The Energy Star-certified Nest Learning Thermostat can program itself by learning your preferred temperature settings as you make changes. After just a few days, you can turn over your home heating and cooling control to the smart thermostat so it can start saving money.

Optional Nest Temperature Sensors placed in different parts of your home can ensure the temperature is at the level you prefer at the time you want it. According to Google, the Nest Learning Thermostat saves people an average of 10% to 12% on heating costs and 15% on cooling.

You can use the Home Hub to monitor the Learning Thermostat or access the free Nest app to control your home heating and cooling remotely.

Normally $448, if purchased separately, the Google Home Hub bundled with a Nest Learning Thermostat is $378 during this sale. If you want to save money on home heating and cooling bills and stay more comfortable as well, take advantage of this excellent price.

Google Home Hub with Google Assistant with Nest Outdoor Security Camera — $70 off

The versatile weatherproof Nest Cam Outdoor runs on AC power, not batteries, so battery life isn’t an issue. Once you install the camera, you can check live 1080p full HD video streaming with a 130-degree wide-angle view. The camera starts recording video and audio and sends an alert to your smartphone when the Nest Cam’s internal sensors detect movement or sound.

When you use the Home Hub or Nest app to view the camera’s feed live, you can get a better look at specific areas with 8X zoom. You can also use two-way audio to talk to visitors or warn off intruders. If you subscribe to an optional Nest Aware plan, you can configure the camera to record continuously to store up to 30 days in the cloud.

You’ll pay $398 to buy them separately, but the bundled Google Home Hub and NestOutdoor Security Camera costs justs $348 with this deal. If you’re looking for a highly capable camera and a display with which to view the streaming or recording, this is a chance to buy the two devices at a good discount.

