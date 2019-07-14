Digital Trends
Walmart jumps Prime Day, discounts Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven

Bruce Brown
Walmart made a pre-emptive strike on Amazon’s Prime Day by cutting the price on the new multi-use programmable air fryer with rotisserie from Instant Pot. Dropping the price of the Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven from the day before the 48-hour Prime Day event through the day after the sales extravaganza ends shows that Walmart is in no way sitting back to let Amazon own the sales holiday.

Walmart has an exclusive on the Instant Vortex, at least for the time being. Exclusive product sales often last for 30 to 90 days; however, Walmart is the sole seller, and being the first retailer to offer a new class of product from the super-hot Instant Pot brand is a coup. Walmart’s decision to drop the price by 42% to distract shoppers from Amazon’s Prime Day with a new product for the home helps you save $50.

The Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven holds ten quarts of food, putting in the mid-size sweet spot for air fryers. The Vortex’s seven smart programmable cooking functions include air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, and rotisserie cooking.

When you cook a chicken rotisserie-style in the Instant Vortex, for example, you can make a meal from up to a 4-pound bird. The equipment you need to use the rotisserie comes with the cooker. Accessories included with the Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven include a drip pan, two cooking trays, a rotisserie spit with forks, a rotisserie basket, and a rotisserie fetch tool.

The entire purpose of air frying is to enjoy the taste and crunch of deep frying by cooking with super-heated air instead of hot cooking oil. Air fried food is cleaner, healthier, and less expensive than cooking in oil.

The other cooking function people love about air fryers is the dehydrator. You can make healthy snacks including dried fruit and vegetables, and can even learn how to make healthy jerky without the questionable preservatives usually found in store-bought jerky.

Normally priced at $119, the Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven is just $69 during the sale. If you’re already an Instant Pot fan and like the brand or if you’ve been trying to find the right air fryer to add to your kitchen arsenal, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price on a brand-new product. Walmart may be using the Instant Vortex to hip-check Amazon during Prime Day, but with the dramatic price cut, shoppers win.

