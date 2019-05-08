Digital Trends
Walmart dropped prices significantly on four Dyson cordless stick vacuum cleaners. Dyson’s battery-operated stick vacs are light enough that you can use them to clean walls with their powerheads detached. Each of the Dyson models on sale can also be used as a handheld vacuum to clean furniture.

We’ve found the best discounts on Dyson cordless stick vacuum cleaners from Walmart. Whether you’re buying for a gift or you’ve been waiting for a good price on one of these models for your home, these four deals can help you save up to $220.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum — $220 off

The Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum runs up to 40 minutes on battery power, although with the motorized cleaner head it lasts for up to 25 minutes of actual cleaning. In the highest mode, Max power, the battery lasts for 7 minutes, but that mode is only for the heaviest dirt. Dyson cord-free cleaning means no wires to plug in,  pull around the house, and restrict how far you can go before walking back, unplugging the vac, and plugging in elsewhere.

The V8’s direct drive cleaner head works its way deep into the carpeting to pull out ground-in dirt. The V8 Absolute stick vac also has whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and remove them from your home’s air. The V8 Absolute includes a soft roller cleaner head for hardwood floors, a direct drive cleaner head, a mini motorized tool for tight spaces, a mini soft dusting brush for delicate surfaces, a combination tool with a brush and a wide nozzle, and a crevice tool for edges and narrow gaps.

Normally priced at $600, the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum is $380 during this sale. If you want a powerful cordless stick vacuum that transforms quickly and easily for various cleaning tasks, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome discount.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $200 off

The Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner shares many of the features of the V8 Absolute model above. The Dyson V8 Animal, which is optimized for homes with pets, does not come with the soft roller cleaner head for hardwood floors included with the V8 Absolute model.

Usually $500, the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is just $300 for this sale. If you’re looking for a great deal on a powerful cord-free stick vacuum, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner — $185 off

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a significant upgrade from the V8 Absolute. The drive cleaner head is 25% more effective at removing dust and debris from carpeting, according to Dyson, and the internal dust bin is 40% larger. The V10 models have three power modes with different suction strengths. Battery run time is now up to 60 minutes when used with a non-powered cleaner head. Powered cleaner heads and maximum suction mode can reduce the run time significantly. The Cyclone V10 Absolute model has whole-system HEPA filtering. The V10 Absolute comes with eight tools and accessories: a torque drive cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, mini motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool with a brush and wide nozzle, a crevice tool, wall-mount docking station, and a charger that works with or without the docking station.

Regularly priced $700, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is just $515 during this sale. If you’re shopping for an extra-powerful cordless stick vacuum, take a hard look at the V10 Absolute.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner — $100 off

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner has most, but not all, of the features of the Cyclone V10 Absolute. Instead of a torque drive cleaner head, the Motorhead has a direct drive cleaner head. The Motorhead also lacks the soft roller cleaner head, the mini motorized tool, and the mini soft dusting brush, all of which come with the V10 Absolute. The V10 Motorhead has the same larger bin, more powerful suction, and 60-minute maximum battery run time as other V10 models. If you don’t switch accessories often with your current vacuum, the V10 Motorhead may be your best choice of the V10 lineup.

Ordinarily $500, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner is just $400 for this sale. If you need a powerful vacuum but could take a pass on extra cleaning tools, here’s a chance to get a lot of power and battery run time at a terrific price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

