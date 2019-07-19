Share

Walmart continues to offer attractive post-Prime Day deals on Dyson vacuums. In addition to hefty price cuts on Dyson cordless handheld vacs, Walmart slashed the prices of two Dyson upright vacuum models.

We’ve found the best discounts on Walmart for two Dyson ball-style multi-floor upright vacuum cleaners, both with self-adjusting cleaning heads. The powerhead design helps the vacs maintain consistent suction moving between carpeting and hard floors. If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner to keep your home looking great, these two deals can help you save up to $81.

Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum – $80 off

Previous Next 1 of 5

The Dyson Light Ball multi-floor bagless upright vacuum features an easy-release wand and hose you can detach quickly to clean above doors, walls, and ceiling corners. This model also has whole-machine HEPA filtration that traps allergens and bacteria inside the machine. When the dust bin is full, detach it from the vacuum, hold it over a wastebasket or garbage can, and press a single button drop the dirt and debris hygienically. Like all Dyson ball vacs, it’s easy to steer the upright as you move around the house.

Normally priced at $349, the Dyson Light Ball multi-floor bagless upright vacuum is just $269 during the sale. If you want a versatile upright vacuum that includes HEPA filtering for healthier air in your home, take advantage of this discounted price.

Buy Now

Dyson Small Ball Multi-Floor Upright Vacuum, 213545-01 – $81 off

Previous Next 1 of 7

The Dyson Small Ball multi-floor upright vacuum is a powerful, lightweight model. The Small Ball model weighs only 12.15 pounds, so it’s easy to carry up and down stairs and around the house. The handle retracts to save space during storage. This model has a two-tier arrangement of 19 radial vacuum cyclones for increased power. The power cord, detachable wand, and hose extend to 42 feet, so you can clean a large area in your home without having to move the power plug to different outlets.

Usually $400, the Dyson Small Ball multi-floor upright vacuum is discounted to $319 for this post-Prime Day sale. If you’re looking for an updated Dyson ball-design upright vac, this is a chance to buy the newer model at an attractive price.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.