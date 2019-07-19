Smart Home

Walmart slashes prices on Dyson Ball multi-floor upright vacuums post-Prime Day

Bruce Brown
By

Walmart continues to offer attractive post-Prime Day deals on Dyson vacuums. In addition to hefty price cuts on Dyson cordless handheld vacs, Walmart slashed the prices of two Dyson upright vacuum models.

We’ve found the best discounts on Walmart for two Dyson ball-style multi-floor upright vacuum cleaners, both with self-adjusting cleaning heads. The powerhead design helps the vacs maintain consistent suction moving between carpeting and hard floors. If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner to keep your home looking great, these two deals can help you save up to $81.

Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum – $80 off

The Dyson Light Ball multi-floor bagless upright vacuum features an easy-release wand and hose you can detach quickly to clean above doors, walls, and ceiling corners. This model also has whole-machine HEPA filtration that traps allergens and bacteria inside the machine. When the dust bin is full, detach it from the vacuum, hold it over a wastebasket or garbage can, and press a single button drop the dirt and debris hygienically. Like all Dyson ball vacs, it’s easy to steer the upright as you move around the house.

Normally priced at $349, the Dyson Light Ball multi-floor bagless upright vacuum is just $269 during the sale. If you want a versatile upright vacuum that includes HEPA filtering for healthier air in your home, take advantage of this discounted price.

Dyson Small Ball Multi-Floor Upright Vacuum, 213545-01 – $81 off

The Dyson Small Ball multi-floor upright vacuum is a powerful, lightweight model. The Small Ball model weighs only 12.15 pounds, so it’s easy to carry up and down stairs and around the house. The handle retracts to save space during storage. This model has a two-tier arrangement of 19 radial vacuum cyclones for increased power. The power cord, detachable wand, and hose extend to 42 feet, so you can clean a large area in your home without having to move the power plug to different outlets.

Usually $400, the Dyson Small Ball multi-floor upright vacuum is discounted to $319 for this post-Prime Day sale. If you’re looking for an updated Dyson ball-design upright vac, this is a chance to buy the newer model at an attractive price.

