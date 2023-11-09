 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Waterpik flossing toothbrush is 35% off right now

Noah McGraw
By
A person using the Waterpik.
Waterpik

If you’ve been interested in water flossers but hesitant to drop a bunch of money on them, Amazon has a great opportunity for you today. There is a fantastic discount on a fusion water flosser and toothbrush from Waterpik. You can grab the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 for just $130, a $70 discount from its usual $200. This is a great way to both upgrade your toothbrush and add a Waterpik to your dental hygiene arsenal. We’ll go over some of the merits of the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion below, but don’t wait too long to grab this early Black Friday deal. Amazon hasn’t listed an end time for the deal, so this flosser could jump back up to full price at any minute.

Why you should buy the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 flosser

Water flossers are a great way to improve your gum health. While dentists still recommend flossing frequently with regular old floss, using a water flosser most days is an upgrade to most people’s daily oral hygiene routine. This Sonic-Fusion model combines an electric toothbrush and a water flosser, making it even simpler to add a flossing step to your routine. Let’s split up the toothbrush and the water flosser for now.

As an electric toothbrush, the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 is pretty simple. It has two different brush speeds and two different brush heads. A two-minute timer helps keep you honest about how much attention you’ve been paying to your teeth.

Related

The water flosser feature is where things get interesting. The water comes right out of the brush head, so you can brush and floss at the same time. The toothbrush has three settings: brush, floss and both. You can set the water pressure to one of 10 different settings, so you won’t blast sensitive areas. The toothbrush connects to a water reservoir an charging station, but you can detach it if you want to use the toothbrush by itself.

The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion flosser and toothbrush is on sale for $130 on Amazon right now, down $70 from its usual price. If you’ve been considering upgrading your electric toothbrush or checking out a water flosser, now is the best time to grab both, and save some cash.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
6 early Black Friday robot vacuum deals happening right now
The Shark Matrix robot vacuum cleaning a rug while a person reads in a chair.

You don't need to wait for Black Friday if you're thinking about taking advantage of robot vacuum deals because some retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are already offering massive discounts on these cleaning devices. Here are some of the top bargains that are available right now, but if you want to pocket the savings from any of them, you're going to have to be quick with your purchase. We're not sure how long it will take before their stocks run out or when their prices will return to normal, so you better hurry.
IonVac SmartClean 2000 -- $99, was $275

The IonVac SmartClean 2000 may be cheap, but it will get the job done in keeping your floors clean with 2,000Pa of suction power and a complete cleaning system that includes a roller brush, side brushes. and and rubber terrain wheels. You can start and stop cleaning sessions through the robot vacuum's remote, companion app, or a smart home device powered by Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa. It's equipped with sensors to prevent it from bumping into furniture and falling down the stairs, and it can run for up to 100 minutes before going back to its charging station.

Read more
This Amazon Echo Show 8 deal cuts $60 off after Prime Day
Amazon Echo Show 8 on a table.

Prime Day may have come and gone, but there’s still some great smart home deals left behind in its wake. One of them is on the second generation Amazon Echo Show 8, a smart display with an HD screen and Alexa compatibility. It’s currently discounted to just $70 at Best Buy, which is a savings of $60 from its regular price of $130. Purchasers will also get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as free shipping.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen)
A smart display can make a great centerpiece for all of your smart home devices, and while there’s newer Echo Show models on the market such as the Amazon Echo Show 5, this second generation Echo Show 8 still has a lot of great features that make it useful today. It’s only been a couple of years since this second generation model was released, and it improved greatly upon the first generation Echo Show at the time. At the heart of the device is its eight-inch touchscreen, which comes in at Full HD resolution. I also has adaptive color and stereo speakers that make things like movies and video chats more interactive.

Read more
iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop is over $100 off right now
The iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop cleaning paw prints.

If you were planning to purchase cleaning devices from Amazon's October Prime Day deals, you should know that some of the offers remain online even after Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has ended. For example, the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, originally $450, is still discounted by $101, so you'll only have to pay $349. There's no telling how long this lowered price will stay though, so if you want this robot mop to keep your floors spotless, you're going to have to complete the purchase for it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop
The iRobot Braava Jet M6 is one of the best robot mops because it always does an amazing job at cleaning floors. It's equipped with a Precision Jet Spray that loosens and dirt and sticky messes without getting your furniture or walls wet, as well as disposable pads for mopping and sweeping that you can replace with reusable pads if you prefer. Using these, the robot mop will be able to clean liquid spills, mud from shoes and paws, and many other types of messes.

Read more