This Waterpik flossing toothbrush is 35% off right now

If you’ve been interested in water flossers but hesitant to drop a bunch of money on them, Amazon has a great opportunity for you today. There is a fantastic discount on a fusion water flosser and toothbrush from Waterpik. You can grab the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 for just $130, a $70 discount from its usual $200. This is a great way to both upgrade your toothbrush and add a Waterpik to your dental hygiene arsenal. We’ll go over some of the merits of the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion below, but don’t wait too long to grab this early Black Friday deal. Amazon hasn’t listed an end time for the deal, so this flosser could jump back up to full price at any minute.

Why you should buy the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 flosser

Water flossers are a great way to improve your gum health. While dentists still recommend flossing frequently with regular old floss, using a water flosser most days is an upgrade to most people’s daily oral hygiene routine. This Sonic-Fusion model combines an electric toothbrush and a water flosser, making it even simpler to add a flossing step to your routine. Let’s split up the toothbrush and the water flosser for now.

As an electric toothbrush, the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 is pretty simple. It has two different brush speeds and two different brush heads. A two-minute timer helps keep you honest about how much attention you’ve been paying to your teeth.

The water flosser feature is where things get interesting. The water comes right out of the brush head, so you can brush and floss at the same time. The toothbrush has three settings: brush, floss and both. You can set the water pressure to one of 10 different settings, so you won’t blast sensitive areas. The toothbrush connects to a water reservoir an charging station, but you can detach it if you want to use the toothbrush by itself.

The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion flosser and toothbrush is on sale for $130 on Amazon right now, down $70 from its usual price. If you’ve been considering upgrading your electric toothbrush or checking out a water flosser, now is the best time to grab both, and save some cash.

