  1. Smart Home
Which home security camera should you buy on Prime Day?

Keeping your family and home safe should be high on everyone’s priority list, which is why home security cameras prove themselves time after time. They’re useful in the sense that you’re always in the know of all the happenings inside and outside of your home because, let’s face it, you don’t want to be a statistic. To that end, with Prime Day right around the corner, Amazon is sure to have some exciting Prime Day deals that you won’t want to miss.

Whether you’re looking for your first security camera or simply making an addition, there’s no better way to upgrade your home security than by checking out the Prime Day security camera deals. To help you make a decision, here are some of the models we’ve checked out that are worth keeping tabs on when the big day gets here.

Arlo Pro 4

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera closeup
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Rising above the field is the mighty Arlo Pro 4. Where can we start on why it’s a home security camera you should buy on Prime Day? To begin with, the specs sheet is littered with many notable standouts — like crisp 2K video resolution, color night vision, water-resistant construction, and a spotlight that turns on when motion is detected. What’s notable about this iteration compared to its predecessors is that it no longer requires a separate hub to work. In fact, it’s now truly a wireless camera in the sense that it connects to Wi-Fi and features a rechargeable battery.

Wyze Cam V3

Wyze Cam v3 on table side profile
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Tight budget for Prime Day? Well now, you should keep an eye out for the Wyze Cam V3. Already considered an ultra-affordable camera, it’s still packed with useful features like local storage, 1080p video capture, and motion detection zones. It makes for a reliable indoor camera because it can be fastened onto walls and flat surfaces with its included mounting bracket, but it’s been designed with a water-resistant construction to make it work double duty as an outdoor camera as well.

Logitech Circle View

Logitech Circle View on ledge
John Velasco / Digital Rrends

There have been few Apple HomeKit compatible home security cameras, but the Logitech Circle View is the one you’ll want to keep an eye on for Prime Day. That’s because it takes privacy more seriously than other cams on the market. In particular, HomeKit Secure Video ensures that recorded footage is encrypted to your iCloud account. Even better, you don’t need to download additional apps or set up an account because you simply use Apple’s own Home app to do everything from setting it up to viewing a live stream. There’s also a button on the back of the camera that cuts the audio and video if you’re paranoid that someone could still be watching you from the other side.

Ring Smart Lighting Solar Floodlight

Ring Smart Lighting Solar Floodlight and solar panel
Alina Bradford/Digital Trends

Ring has a deep selection of cameras, but the Ring Smart Lighting Solar Floodlight is a worthy consideration. For starters, its versatile and bright floodlight can instantly stop any unwanted guest on your property from proceeding further because it can detect motion. It produces up to 1,200 lumens of white light, which should be plenty to scare away would-be intruders. Besides that, its rechargeable battery can easily be charged using a solar panel, which comes in handy because it negates the need to take the camera down from its perch each time the battery runs out.

Today’s best home security camera deals

If you can’t wait until Prime Day, there are several fantastic home security camera deals you can shop right now. We’ve rounded up the best below.

