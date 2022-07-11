Which robot vacuum should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day 2022 is almost here. One of the biggest product categories that’s home to the best Prime Day deals is the smart home sector, featuring savings on everything from smart speakers and displays to some of the most treasured smart appliances for keeping your home running smoothly, including discounts on the best robot vacuums. If you’ve been shopping around for a bot cleaner and need a solid recommendation or two, we’ve found three excellent robovacs you should consider if they make it into the Prime Day robot vacuum deals tomorrow.

Which robot vacuum should you buy for Prime Day 2022?

iRobot Roomba i7+

When it comes to robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba i7+ is a sure contender for the title of best bot around. Equipped with twin multi-surface rubber brushes for the main cleaning mechanisms, along with an edge-sweeping brush for all the nooks and crannies, there’s no section of flooring or base trim that will go untouched with the Roomba i7+. But the real cleaning genius of the i7+ is buried in some of the vacuum’s internal tech. Let’s dive a little deeper.

Underneath the hood, the i7+ is equipped with a powerful vSLAM scanning system. Out of the box, this is the tech that the i7+ is going to use to map out your entire home, but it’s also part of the bot’s navigation system. Collecting up to 230,400 data points per second, vSLAM keeps the i7+ vacuuming in synchronized rows from room to room, while delivering object avoidance intel in a pinch — so no need to worry about the i7+ colliding with chairs and sucking up laptop wires.

And that’s not all: The vSLAM maps are stored in the Roomba app (for iOS and Android devices), which allows you to customize the cleaning pathways of your i7+. Inside the app, you can create personalized cleaning schedules, manually control when and where the i7+ is cleaning, and even set Keep Out Zones to ensure the bot stays out of your office during your conference calls. On the off chance the bot creeps in during your work session, Alexa compatibility will allow you to tell your office Echo Dot to send the i7+ away.

In terms of cleaning efficiency, the i7+ also comes with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal tank. After a full sweeping of your home (or once the bot’s dustbin is filled), the i7+ is smart enough to phone home, returning to the Clean Base for a recharge and a full emptying of your bot’s dirt and debris. The Clean Base has enough storage space for up to 60 days of i7+ dirt removal, making the iRobot Roomba i7+ one of the best buys in the current world of robot vacuums.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

When it comes to top-notch performance and intuitive smart features, the Roborock S6 is a formidable runner-up to the Roomba i7+. First, let’s look at some of the cleaning tech.

The Roborock S6 delivers up to 2,000Pa of incredible suction power – that’s enough gusto to tackle the dense fibers of your home’s toughest rugs and carpeting. And in terms of different floor surfaces, you should have no concerns because the S6 is equipped for in-the-moment surface recognition, automatically adjusting suction based on the type of surface it’s sweeping over.

For mapping technology, the S6 employs an advanced lidar system for all home mapping and navigation purposes. Capable of scanning and storing up to four different levels of your residence, you’ll be able to hop into the Roborock app to access these cleaning blueprints whenever you want to. In the app, you’ll be able to schedule automated cleanings of certain rooms at certain times, start and stop a cleaning cycle, create boundaries to keep the S6 away from specific parts of the house, and more.

And let’s not forget the onboard 160-milliliter water tank. That’s right, the Roborock S6 is an all-in-one vacuum and mop hybrid. When you’re in mopping mode, the S6 utilizes the aforementioned surface-recognition system to adjust water distribution and pressure based on the type of flooring it’s hanging out on.

For a premium clean like no other, and a great Roomba competitor, look no further than the Roborock S6 for Prime Day 2022.

Eufy Robovac G30

Eufy has been producing some of the best robot vacuums for the best prices, and the Robovac G30 is one of the best offerings of this go-to smart vacuum staple.

The G30 sports a 2.85 height profile, allowing for obstacle-free navigation underneath tables, chairs, and other furniture that bigger vacs may have a hard time with. And its height is only matched by the G30’s internal compass, a little sensor-based tool called Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0. Designed to keep the G30 sweeping in neat Z-shaped patterns, you’ll also be able to call up your G30’s current cleaning path through the Eufy app (for iOS and Android devices).

In terms of automation and monitoring, the Eufy app gets you up close and personal with your G30, allowing you to see its current location, what rooms it has already cleaned, and provide start and stop commands that you can access in a pinch. And with its Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, you’ll also be able to start and stop cleaning with just a few simple voice commands.

With its 2,000Pa of automatically adjusted suction, 100-minute runtime, and quiet 56-decibel operation, the Eufy RoboVac G30 may not be the best robot vacuum on the market, but it’s one of the very best when you consider the price and the range of features.

