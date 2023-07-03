4th of July sales knock over $300 off this robot lawn mower

If you want to avoid mowing your lawn in this extra-heat-filled summer and want to avoid paying the local lawnmower crew to do it for you, consider picking up a robot mower this year. The best robot lawn mowers are willing to get the job done no matter the heat. Plus, if like the Worx Landroid L, your lawnmower is electric, you’ll get to opt out of those high, fluctuating summer gas prices. So, consider buying a Worx Landroid L while it is on sale for just $1,171. That’s $329 down from its usual price of $1,500. Check it out by tapping the button below, but consider reading more below to get a more in-depth look at what it can do.

Why you should buy the Worx Landroid L robot lawn mower

In a quick word, the Worx Landroid L does the hard job of mowing, for you. The on-sale version of the Worx Landroid L automatically mows up to a 1/4 acre in area size. Throughout the cutting process, it follows cutting patterns that follow boundary wires but are otherwise reminiscent of a Roomba, cutting in an 8-inch width. The mower itself is 24.8 x 17.8 inches wide, so the blades are confined to the very central parts of the mower. Presumably, this is to promote safety, though there is an optional anti-collision system (ACS) sold separately as an add-on. Our guide to how robot lawn mowers work should tell you pretty much everything you need to know.

Getting into the specifics of the Worx Landroid L, here are the details that make it special. It uses the 20V battery that the other Worx tools use, which can add convenience if you’re already in that system. It’s app identifies your lawn type, size, and specifics (grass and soil type) and will make an automatic mowing plan for you — with the option to automatically delay for rain — or allow you to make a manual schedule. The final cool detail is, should someone snatch your Worx Landroid L, you’ll get a notification about the mower’s whereabout whenever it leaves the designated area. These things are hard to steal!

If you’re excited about not doing the mowing anymore, go ahead and tap the button below to check out the Worx Landroid L. It’s only $1,171 while this deal lasts. That’s $329 off the usual $1,500. Want to think about the price more? We have a cost analysis for robot lawn mowers pre-prepared.

Editors' Recommendations