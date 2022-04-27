 Skip to main content
Wyze Garage Door Controller tells you when you left it open

Jon Bitner
By

Never again will you have to wonder if your garage door is closed, thanks to the newly announced Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller. The affordable bundle is priced at $40 and includes both the Wyze Cam v3 and Garage Door Controller, giving you the ability to view and control your garage door remotely.

The Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller isn’t the first smart garage product on the market, but it does offer some functionality not found in other devices. After installing both the camera and controller, you’ll be able to get a live view of your garage via a free smartphone app. There’s also a proprietary AI vision system onboard the Wyze Cam v3, letting it detect whether your garage is closed — and alert you if it’s open.

Wyze Garage Cam installed on ceiling.

Wyze has made the installation process for the smart controller rather straightforward. You’ll want to first check that your garage is compatible with the setup (the company notes that the unit works with most, but not all garage door openers), but once you’ve cleared that hurdle, the rest is simple. With no battery-powered sensors, no complex wiring, and no bolting brackets or screws, you can have the entire unit up and running in less than 30 minutes. The product is designed specifically for indoor use and can control a single garage door — meaning you’ll need to install a second unit if you have a three-car garage.

Aside from the ability to view and control your garage remotely, there are plenty of other standard features on the Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller. You’ll get a full history of when your door was opened or closed, two-way audio channels, motion and sound detection, and the option to set schedules to automatically close your garage at night.

The Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller is now available for $40, alongside a Garage Door Controller Replacement Part Kit for $19. Wyze points out that the “Garage Door Replacement Part Kit is only to be used with a Wyze Cam v3 that came in the original Wyze Cam v3 Garage Door Controller bundle package,” and that it isn’t compatible with the old Wyze Cam v2 or Pan v2.

Beyond that caveat, the affordable smart product seems like a solid, affordable option in an already competitive market.

