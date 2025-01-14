 Skip to main content
Wyze cameras can now use AI to summarize your motion events

By
A text alert from Wyze summarized using AI.
Wyze

Wyze has officially launched Cam Unlimited Pro, a new subscription that gives you access to several AI-powered features. This includes Descriptive Alerts — text notifications generated by AI that accurately summarize motion events triggered by your camera. It’s a powerful feature, and one that should give you highly detailed alerts so you can determine if you need to dive into the Wyze app to watch the full video clip.

For example, an old alert from Wyze might say something like “Pet detected by Backyard Cam.” With Descriptive Alerts, that’ll change to “Small white dog playing with tennis ball in backyard at 4:04 PM.” It can also give you accurate descriptions of folks at your front door, letting you know if they’ve dropped off a package or delivered groceries.

Essentially, it takes the guesswork out of what’s happening on your property, leveraging AI technology to give you highly detailed information previously unavailable to Wyze users.

A Wyze camera next to the Wyze mobile app.
Wyze

Descriptive Alerts is only the tip of the iceberg, as the new Cam Unlimited Pro subscription tier also unlocks AI Video Search. This lets you enter a text phrase when searching for motion events and should let you quickly find any video you’re looking for. That means you can type in “brown UPS truck” and the app will pull up any videos with content matching your description.

Other features include facial recognition for familiar faces, detection for people, pets, vehicles, and packages, glass break detection, multi-cam timeline, Wyze Web View, no time restrictions for live viewing, and cloud storage for your files.

The Cam Unlimited Pro subscription is supported by all Wyze cameras except for Wyze Cam v1, Wyze Video Doorbell v1, and Wyze Cam Outdoor v1. A single subscription covers all your supported cameras, and membership costs $20 per month or $200 per year.

Head over to the Wyze website to learn more about the service and upgrade your account. Be sure to also check out the best home security cameras for options beyond Wyze that are great for protecting your home.

