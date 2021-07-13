  1. Smart Home

Wyze’s new Light Strip Pro dazzles in up to 16 different colors simultaneously

The smart lighting market is full of innovative, attractive products, all of which are equally likely to blow a hole right through your wallet. Philips Hue and LIFX are particularly guilty of high-priced products, but no one can deny their quality. Now Wyze is back to its usual game, providing that same high level of quality on a product with a much lower price point. The company has announced two new products: The Wyze Light Strip and the Wyze Light Strip Pro.

The Wyze Light Strip comes in two lengths. The 16.4-foot version is $26, while the 32.8-foot version is $36. Both sizes have free shipping. The downside is that the strip can only display a single color at a time, but there are more than 16 million colors to choose from.

The Wyze Light Strip Pro also comes in a 16.4-foot version at $31 and a 32.8-foot version at $45. Again, both options include free shipping. What sets the Light Strip Pro apart is that each strip can display up to 16 different colors at a time and is capable of displaying more advanced lighting effects.

Wyze Light Strip shown off behind couch.

However, both the Light Strip and the Light Strip Pro host many advanced features that make them the perfect fit for any room. Their design means you can trim the strip to fit any space, and other features include:

  • Music Mode utilizes a built-in microphone on both light strips to sync the lights to your favorite tunes so you can have your own mini-rave in your bedroom.
  • Sun Match allows you to automatically sync the color temperature of your lights to the sun. This means your home’s lighting will match the current time of day and help you wake up or wind down without interrupting your Circadian Rhythm.
  • Vacation Mode can act as a line of defense by mimicking the presence of a person in your home, even when you’re away.
  • Voice Control lets you control both strips with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
  • Sleep Routines let you set up custom timers for the lights to brighten or dim to help you wake up in the morning.

You can also create custom automations through services like IFTTT and sync the Wyze Light Strip to other devices in your home to give you more ambiance while watching your favorite TV shows, during date night, and much more.

Both light strips are available for preorder now through Wyze’s website.

