I found a video doorbell for $30 in Amazon’s Prime Day deals

In the past few years, video doorbells have become incredibly popular, and it makes sense, given that they’re surprisingly handy for such a simple technology. Of course, most of them tend to be rather expensive, such as Amazon’s Ring Doorbell, which can cost $80 and is their cheapest version. Luckily, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals on video doorbells, and one of them is for the Qyze Video Doorbell, which is going for the surprisingly low price of $30 rather than the usual $40.

Why you should buy the WYZE Video Doorbell with Chime

When it comes to the Wyze video doorbell, you get what you pay for, and that’s not necessarily bad. The doorbell itself is actually quite small, probably the smallest you’ll see on the market currently, but that also means that you have a smaller field of view, roughly 120 degrees vertically and 88 horizontally. That’s not a lot, and it certainly won’t cover your whole front yard and is mainly designed that way by Wyze because people are taller than they are wider, so it’s targeted toward seeing people than seeing everything. That’s certainly an interesting design choice, and if you’re somebody who lives in an apartment, that makes a lot more sense than having a massive vertical field of view that will just be looking at walls.

As for video quality, you can watch and record in SD, HD, and FHD, which is rather impressive for a $30 video doorbell. The image isn’t too bad either, but if that’s more important, consider whether you go for a video doorbell vs. a security camera and which aspect is more important to you. One thing to consider is that it’s a wired device, so you’ll have to hook it up to power to get it to run, so it does require some installation and associated skills. Another thing to consider is that it doesn’t activate the internal mechanical chime when somebody hits the button. The video doorbell chimes slightly to let folks know the button has been activated but not loud enough for you to hear. Luckily, it comes with its own chime that plugs into any outlet and is loud and easy enough to set up that it’s not an issue.

The Wyze video doorbell is a surprisingly good doorbell for just $30 from Amazon, and we’d highly recommend it if you want to save yourself some money in exchange for a more basic doorbell. Of course, if you prefer something fancier, you’ll find some great Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals floating around that will come close enough to the Wyze to warrant a buy.

