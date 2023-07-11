 Skip to main content
Prime Day deal: Yale’s best smart lock has never been cheaper

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Yale Assure smart lock installed on a door.

If you think you need to upgrade your home’s security, there’s no better time to make the necessary purchase than now with this year’s Prime Day deals finally online. Here’s an offer from Amazon that you should consider — the Yale Assure Lock for its cheapest price this year of $173, breaking the previous low of $180 after a $116 discount on its sticker price of $289. We’re not sure if the smart lock’s stocks will last through the end of Prime Day, so if you’re interested, you should proceed with your purchase immediately so that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Yale Assure Lock

Even with the Yale Assure Lock 2 in the market and claiming a spot in our roundup of the best smart locks, the security features of the Yale Assure Lock make it a worthwhile investment, especially at its discounted price. It will replace your existing deadbolt with a smart deadbolt that’s operated by a touchscreen keypad, which will eliminate the need for keys. There’s usually more than one way to unlock a smart lock, and for the Yale Assure Lock, the first option is to type your code on the keypad. The second option is through your smartphone — you just need to have it on you, and your door will automatically unlock.

You can set up whose smartphones can unlock the Yale Assure Lock through the Yale Access app, which will also tell you who arrived or left the house. You can also use the app to grant scheduled or temporary access to people, and to enable Auto-Relock so that you don’t have to worry that you locked the door on your way out. The Yale Assure Lock is also compatible with other smart home devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri for extra convenience.

Amazon’s $116 discount on the Yale Assure Lock’s original price of $289 may be one of the top Prime Day smart home deals that you can shop, as you can get the smart lock for its cheapest price this year of just $173. That’s even more affordable than the previous low of $180, and once this offer ends, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at buying the security device at such a bargain. You may be able to fit multiple units of the Yale Assure Lock in your budget with this offer, but you’ll have to hurry and complete the transaction as soon as you can.

