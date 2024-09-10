The Yale Code is a new electronic lock that borrows many features from smart locks like the Assure Lock 2, yet it isn’t technically a smart lock. It lacks support for Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Matter. There’s no mobile companion app. It can’t even connect to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Instead, it lets users customize “smart” features directly on the lock itself — positioning the Yale Code as a unique combination of smart and traditional lock.

This non-connected keypad lock can be manipulated with either a physical key or via its digital keypad. Passwords can be created and edited directly from the keypad itself, eliminating the need to download companion mobile apps or connect to third-party smart home platforms. That should appeal to anyone looking for a quick install process or less inclined to use their smartphone to manage their front door. Despite its lack of traditional smarts, the Yale Code still offers features typical of smart locks — including an Auto Lock feature that locks the deadbolt after a certain period of inactivity as passed.

“We’re excited to offer Yale Code as a solution that combines ease of use with the trust and security that the Yale brand is known for,” said Garrett Lovejoy, vice president of connected category management at Fortune Brands Innovations. “This product adds diversity to our product portfolio to offer an even wider range of choices based on user comfort and preference while providing simplicity, security, and affordability.”

Installing the Yale Code requires no wiring or smartphone applications, and up to 20 custom entry codes can be stored directly on the lock. This lets you create a primary code for yourself and your family, along with secondary codes for guests that can later be deleted.

Yale Code costs $99 and is now available. You’ll find it in black suede and satin nickel, with both styles featuring a minimalist design heavily inspired by the more expensive Assure Lock 2. Its keypad is backlit for easy access at night, as well as fade- and scratch-resistant to hold up to the elements.

While the Yale Code isn’t packed with as many features as traditional smart locks, it looks to be a nice option for shoppers interested in dipping their toes into the smart home waters.