Yale Keypad Touch lets you control the front door with your fingerprints

The Yale Keypad Touch installed on wooden siding.
Yale released the Approach retrofit smart lock last month — the first-ever retrofit lock from the popular company. This month it’s following up with the Yale Keypad Touch, a wireless accessory that lets you control the Yale Approach with nothing more than your fingerprints.

Because the Yale Approach smart lock doesn’t include a keypad, most shoppers will want to add one to their purchase. Without a keypad, you’ll be left controlling it with your smartphone. Yale previously let you bundle in the Yale Keypad with the Approach, turning it into something more akin to a traditional smart lock.

Fast forward to today, and you can now bundle in the new Yale Keypad Touch. When paired with the Approach, the Keypad Touch can control the door with either a passcode or the built-in fingerprint sensor. It can be installed anywhere within 30 feet of the Approach smart lock, giving you plenty of flexibility to find the best spot for it near your front door. Along with support for the Approach, the Keypad Touch works with the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen), August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen), and the August Smart Lock (3rd Gen).

Best of all, you can expect up to seven months of battery life out of the device. As you’d expect, it’s also IPX5-rated to withstand most weather conditions. It is, however, quite a bit more expensive than the standard Yale Keypad — at $110, the Keypad Touch is a full $40 pricier than the $70 Keypad. But if you’re looking for a retrofit smart lock that’s just as capable as a traditional smart lock, bundling the Approach with the Yale Keypad Touch is a reasonable choice.

The Yale Approach and Keypad Touch are available together for $230. Unsure if a retrofit smart lock is right for your home? Be sure to check out our comparison of retrofit smart locks and traditional smart locks to help you decide.

