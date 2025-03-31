 Skip to main content
Yale reveals powerful new smart lock designed specifically for Google Home

Yale Smart Lock with Matter
Yale

Yale is discontinuing the popular Nest x Yale Lock and replacing it with a powerful new device this summer — the Yale Smart Lock with Matter. Designed specifically for easy integration with Google Home and a style that meshes perfectly with the Nest Doorbell, it’s shaping up to be a worthy successor to the fan-favorite Nest x Yale Lock.

The Yale Smart Lock with Matter was built to complement all aspects of the Nest Doorbell and wider Google Home ecosystem. You’ll be able to manage your lock remotely, create guest profiles, and get alerts when the lock is being operated. It also benefits from an impressive 12-month battery life and seamless connectivity with Google Home. Best of all, the lock supports Matter, giving you a chance to sync it with other platforms like Apple Home or Alexa.

This is only the second product in the Yale catalog to feature Matter support, following on the heels of 2024’s Assure SL with Matter. The functionality is a big win for longevity, ensuring it plays nicely with a long list of devices outside the Google Home platform.

“With Google Home, we’re focused on making it easier than ever to manage all of the devices in your smart home – from setup and control to seamless automation,” said Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer at Google Home & Nest.  “Our continued partnership with Yale, a trusted leader in home security, reinforces our commitment to helping customers create a safe and secure home environment.”

The arrival of the Yale Smart Lock with Matter means the Next x Yale Lock will no longer be in production. Existing users will still get software and security updates — so if you’re happy with your lock, there’s no need to run out and upgrade. But if you’re interested in the older model, you’ll only have until the current inventory runs out, at which point you’ll no longer find it on the Google Store or third-party retailers.

The Yale Smart Lock with Matter does not yet have a firm release date or price, but it’s expected to arrive this summer. Expect to hear more details as we get closer to its launch. We were big fans of the Yale Assure Lock 2 — one of Yale’s newest products — and it’ll be interesting to see how the Yale Smart Lock with Matter builds on its success.

