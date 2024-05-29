 Skip to main content
This new robot vacuum competes with rivals nearly twice its price

Ecovacs is a popular name in the world of robot vacuums, but its lineup is often remarkably expensive. The X2 Combo, for example, costs $1,600. However, the company has a sub-brand named Yeedi that offers more affordable products, and its new Yeedi C12 Pro Plus looks like a great alternative for frugal shoppers.

The Yeedi C12 Pro Plus is currently available for just $350 ahead of its June 1 launch, though its regular $600 price tag is leagues better than the $1,600 X2 Combo or $1,900 Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra. But despite the lower price tag, Yeedi packed the C12 Pro Plus with impressive features. The robot produces up to 8,000Pa of suction, uses dual comb teeth and an updated roller brush to limit tangles, and runs for up to 300 minutes before needing to recharge at its docking station. Once vacuuming is done, it’ll automatically empty its dustbin.

Unlike most robot vacuums that use a disposable dustbin, the Yeedi C12 Pro Plus has a washable and reusable container. This means shoppers can save additional cash every year, as they won’t have to buy and replace flimsy disposable bags. Instead, they can empty, rinse, and reinsert Yeedi’s plastic dustbin. That could save around $70 annually compared to its competitors, making it even more appealing to people on a budget.

Aside from vacuuming, the C12 Pro Plus uses a vibrating mopping plate to clean hard floors. It produces up to 6 Newton units of downward pressure and wipes up to 480 times per minute, making it effective for smaller spills and stains. It doesn’t lift its mop like expensive rivals, but it automatically avoids carpet while in mopping mode.

Other limitations include a docking station that doesn’t rinse or dry its mop — a common feature on more expensive alternatives. But for a robot that’s currently available for less than $400, the C12 Pro Plus looks mighty enticing.

The Yeedi C12 Pro Plus launches on June 1 for $600, though it’s currently on sale for much less. If you’re interested, be sure to check out the $150 discount available at Amazon.

