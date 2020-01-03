You won’t have to sing alone in the shower anymore with Kohler’s Moxie Showerhead and Alexa-compatible smart speaker. Kohler’s Alexa-enabled speaker is one of two speaker models with Harmon Kardon sound that Kohler is introducing for Kohler’s Moxie Showerhead during CES 2020 in Las Vegas.



The Moxie Showerhead has a cone-shaped opening in the middle, with water nozzles ringing the circular diameter. Both models, the Kohler BT Speaker and A.I. Speaker (the one with Alexa embedded) slide into the center of the Moxie cone.

The speaker has audio by Harmon Kardon and stays in place via magnetic docking. The speaker is fully IPX67 waterproof and is tuned to compensate for the white noise generated when the shower is running. Both models have tactile control buttons for quick level changes during your shower.

A separate charging dock included with each speaker enables wire-free charging. The BT Speaker version has a maximum 6-to-7-hour playback time at 70% volume, and the Alexa version can play at the same level for up to five hours.

The Alexa-compatible A.I. Speaker pairs with Kohler’s Konnect mobile app for setup and for managing playing modes and other audio settings. Once you’ve connected the speaker with your Alexa app, you can use it as you would use an Echo or Echo Dot.

You can use Alexa voice commands to ask about the news, weather, sports scores, your schedule, or even to chat or use any other downloaded Alexa Skill. You can control installed Alexa-compatible smart home devices with voice commands, all hands-free. Unlike a Dot, however, the Kohler A.I. speaker is ready when you want to wail in the shower with your favorite tunes.

Kohler’s BT speaker connects via Bluetooth with a separate mobile app. to choose modes and for setup.

When the speakers launch later in 2020, the Kohler A.I. Speaker will sell for $159 separately or $229 bundled with a Kohler Moxie Showerhead. The BT Speaker will sell for $99 by itself or $159 bundled with a Moxie Showerhead.

If you’re not much of a shower singer but like the idea of a Harmon Kardon smart speaker, both models can be used as mobile speakers with an included separate speaker dock.

