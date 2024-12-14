 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

YouTube gets parental code feature on TV to protect kids

By
YouTube on TV asking for parent code.
Google

YouTube has had quite a monumental year in terms of user engagement, logging in over a billion hours of content  streamed daily on TV sets alone. However, the platform is also home to a sea of content that isn’t safe for children, which is why a dedicated “kids” experience has been there for a while.

Now, YouTube is adding a password protocol that will keep young users from accessing any other profile, apart from their designated “kids” profile on a TV. In a community update, the company introduced the new Parent Code feature that will block kids from accessing user profiles for adults in their household.

Recommended Videos

It is an opt-in feature that needs to be enabled manually. Once activated, this code will be required if kids want to access a profile meant for other members of their family. Moreover, they will also be prompted to enter the code if they want to access the video platform without any Google account signed in.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Going a step further, the team will also require the parent code if an individual attempts to remove an account from the shared TV. YouTube has also clarified that enabling the new feature won’t affect other devices on which the same account is being used.

Setting up parent code for YouTube on TV.
Google

In order to enable the Parent code feature, just follow this path:

  1. In the YouTube app installed on your TV, navigate to the Settings page.
  2. You will see a dedicated Parent Code tab in the Settings dashboard.
  3. Go through the on-screen prompts and set up the four-digit Parent Code.
  4. In order to disable the safety feature, you need to enter the same code in the future.

Do keep in mind that once you remove the parent code, anyone can enjoy YouTube sans any age restrictions for content, and without having to sign up with a Google account. Moreover, all user profiles belonging to adult members will be openly accessible.

The latest safety-focused feature update from YouTube is actually a corrective measure on the company’s end. Earlier this year, Google pulled away the separate YouTube Kids app icon in the YouTube experience for TVs and smart devices.

Instead, the profiles for Kids and adults were all clubbed together under the “Who’s watching” launch banner. “Now, you can easily select your child’s profile from within the YouTube app, and you’ll be brought right into the new YouTube Kids experience on TV,” the company reasoned back then.

However, it seems that not all parents and guardians were happy with the move, apparently because it makes it far easier for kids to access other user profiles that show content without any age restrictions. Locking non-kids profiles behind a passcode is a step in the right direction.

The Parent Code feature on YouTube is now rolling out and will start appearing for all users within the next few days.

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Cyber Monday power tool deals: Up to 45% off DeWalt, Milwaukee, more
A DeWalt drill being used.

Cyber Monday has officially started and there are tons of Cyber Monday  deals going around. While you might not think of a power tool as being as Digital Trends worthy as what you'll find in, say, these Cyber Monday  tablet deals, there's a big case for them. Let's say that you take part in Cyber Monday TV deals and decide to mount your new TV. You'll want a drill/driver for that. Maybe you partake in soundbar deals? You can mount those, too! Even if you are going for Cyber Monday  gaming laptop deals, you might decide to mount a secondary monitor near your gaming desk so you can pop up a stream on the side when you are ready for an on-the-desk gaming sesh. Do you see what we mean? Seemingly anything you buy these days might have some mounting feature — and, yes, that includes vacuum cleaners — that you might wish to utilize. So, go ahead and shop these Cyber Monday power tool deals.
Our top pick: DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit — $99 $179 45% off

DeWalt really ups the game here on entry level battery-powered tool kits with this offering. In addition to the drill, you get a charger and two batteries. This makes for the perfect launching point for your DeWalt collection, making acquiring "tool only" (i.e. no battery) DeWalt power tool deals more accessible. It also just happens to be a great drill. Buy it now while it's just $99.

Read more
Amazon Prime members: This electric shovel is 36% off for Cyber Monday
The MZK 20V 13-inch Electric Snow Shovel.

Snow shoveling is one of the biggest bummers of the winter season, especially if you’re a person who despises the cold. Thankfully, we’ve been seeing a lot of great Cyber Monday discounts on outdoor tech (including a ton of great Cyber Monday snow blower deals). And if you’ve been looking for a way to take some of the strain out of shoveling the front walk, today is your lucky day: 

Right now, when you purchase the MZK 20V 13-inch Electric Snow Shovel, you’ll save either $40 or $73 (Amazon Prime members receive the maximum $73 discount).

Read more
Hurry! The TP-Link Tapo MagCam is only $70 in this Cyber Week deal
The TP-Link Tapo MagCam C425 security camera on a white background.

You can never have too much home security. From security cameras to motion detectors and floodlights, there’s a way to keep tabs on just about every part of your home or business, both indoors and outdoors. A lot of this smart gear is getting a lot cheaper, too, though it’s always a good idea to stick with top-rated surveillance brands. Speaking of surveillance, a brand we like to recommend whenever we can is TP-Link, and we just came across a fantastic offer:

While this sale lasts, you’ll be able to purchase the TP-Link Tapo MagCam 2K Battery Outdoor Camera for only $70. At full price, this model sells for $120.

Read more