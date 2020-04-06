  1. Smart Home

Zoom boss admits missteps but insists improvements have been made

By

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan has admitted his team made missteps with his company’s video-conferencing platform following recent widespread criticism of its security protection and privacy policies.

Yuan made the comments on Sunday during a CNN interview, speaking in front of a background showing a heart-shaped image of the world and the words, “We care.”

The coronavirus outbreak put video-conferencing software front and center as huge numbers of office workers around the world began working from home as part of wider measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, officially known as COVID-19.

Zoom emerged as one of the go-to platforms for remote workers, but quickly came under fire for what appeared to be a lax approach toward security as some users suffered “zoombombing” where hackers invade an online meeting and show violent imagery or pornography (here’s how to stop it from happening). Its privacy policies were also criticized after it emerged that it was sending some user data to Facebook, a practice it says it’s now stopped. Concerns were also raised over the validity of its claim that the service offered end-to-end encryption.

Yuan told CNN that at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the California-based company “had some missteps” and “moved too fast,” and as a consequence failed to consider its recent influx of new users.

The CEO said one of the issues was that many newcomers did not have solid IT support — in contrast with its traditional user base of business and enterprise customers — and therefore failed to set up the system correctly.

Asked by the interviewer if hackers can spy on his own daughter’s Zoom conversations with her friends and classmates, Yuan assured him that the online meetings were secure so long as everything was properly configured at the outset using passwords and other safeguards.

“We have all of the security features built in, however, we need to offer some education, we should have enforced settings for brand new users, especially consumers, and that’s what we have done recently,” Yuan said. On Sunday, April 5, Zoom began automatically enabling security features such as password entry and Waiting Rooms in order to deliver what it says is now “a secure virtual meeting environment.”

Responding to reports that the New York City School District had ditched Zoom over security issues, Yuan insisted his company is still in talks with the district as it attempts to reassure it that the software is safe to use.

In related news last week, SpaceX had reportedly decided to stop using Zoom over security and privacy concerns.

In his CNN interview, Yuan was adamant his team had learned its lesson, saying: “We’ve doubled down, tripled down on security and privacy,” though whether his company’s actions will be enough to keep all users on board remains to be seen.

For anyone looking for alternatives to Zoom, Digital Trends has some great suggestions here and here..

Editors' Recommendations

Skype wants to be your videoconferencing tool of choice

skype video group mobile pc chat

Zoom turns on passwords, waiting rooms by default to plug privacy holes

zoom privacy feature freeze active users meeting office

Zoom freezes development of new features to fix privacy issues

Zoom

SpaceX tells workers to ditch Zoom over ‘significant’ privacy concerns

Zoom Meeting

This incredible Arlo Pro 2 home security camera system is $530 off — today only

Arlo Pro 2 home security camera

Today Only: Get an Instant Pot Viva 6 for just $50 at Best Buy

instant pot viva 6 deal best buy flash sale

Best Buy discounts KitchenAid blenders, food processors, brewers, and mixers

The best smart thermostats for 2020

Work comfortably with these ergonomic office chairs — now up to $120 off

The best cheap home security camera deals for April 2020: Arlo, Nest, Ring

The Talo smart toothbrush offers to completely clean your teeth in 20 seconds

talo smart toothbrush claims dentist clean in 20 seconds

The best washing machines for 2020

best washing machines version 1570651193 electrolux efls527uiw

These are the 15 best Alexa skills to keep kids of all ages amused and informed

mom and son using with amazon echo

The best tools to clean air at home: Diffusers, air purifiers, plants, and more

How to listen to audiobooks with Alexa and Google Assistant