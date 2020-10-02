Fortnite season 4 week 6 challenge guide: How to defeat Wolverine

We’re finally here, folks. It’s time for the sixth Wolverine challenge in Fortnite — which will reward you with his classic outfits upon completion. For the final challenge in season 4, week 6, you’ll need to defeat Wolverine himself, a task that is much easier said than done. Not only is Wolverine a difficult enemy to defeat, but finding him is just as tough, especially since you’ll have a large portion of your enemies looking to do the same. Fortunately, we’ve got everything you need to know about finding him and taking him down.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the preparations needed to defeat Wolverine, show you where he’s located, and give you tips and strategies to take him out as easily as possible. Here’s how to defeat Wolverine in Fortnite.

How to unlock Wolverine’s challenges

Before getting to this point, you’ll need to unlock Wolverine’s challenges. You do that by purchasing this season’s battle pass. Unfortunately, there is no other way to gain access to Wolverine’s challenges without buying the battle pass. You can get your hands on it for 950 V-Bucks (the equivalent of around $8). Unless you’ve got leftover V-Bucks from a previous season, you’ll have to shell out real cash to earn his costumes.

Once you’ve purchased it, you can tab over to the Battle Pass submenu to see all of Wolverine’s challenges. With this being week 6, there are currently six main challenges available that you’ll need to complete to earn the Wolverine skin. Keep in mind, you can complete them in any order, so you’ve got some flexibility with how you go through them.

How to find Wolverine

When you’re ready to dive in to hunt Wolverine down, there’s one more step you need to take. From the main menu, go into the settings. Head over to the Audio section, and then turn on Visualize Sound Effects. This will show you various audio cues in a visual format. For example, chests will appear on the screen when you’re close, and more importantly, enemy footsteps will be shown. This is how you’ll track down Wolverine in the woods.

Once all that is done, you can now jump into a game. The first thing you should do is get stocked up on gear to get you through the fight. You’ll also want to hop in a helicopter to find Wolverine, so we recommend you land at Misty Meadows to grab your gear, and when you’re ready, go north to the island that has the helicopter on it. Make sure when you’re gathering gear that you pick up some sort of long-range weapon. If you can’t find one, you’re going to have a hard time taking Wolverine down as he deals massive damage up close. Try to get your hands on the burst rifle or regular assault rifle, preferably of rare quality or better. Go for as many chests as possible in Misty Meadows, so you’re well equipped for the fight ahead. Shields and health are a good idea to stock up on, as well.

Once you’re ready, go to the helicopter to the north of Misty Meadows and head to Wolverine’s location — which is anywhere between Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods. That’s the biggest issue with this challenge: Wolverine is often difficult to find, and if other players get to him before you do, you’ll likely miss out on being able to take him down. While you’re flying around in the helicopter, look out for the visual cues that represent footsteps, as this will point you in the direction of a nearby player or Wolverine.

If you see a bunch of commotion going on below you, it likely means that Wolverine is there — along with a handful of other players. Try not to land directly in the midst of the firefight, as the enemy players will likely take you out with ease. Instead, land just outside of the battle, and do your best to get some shots off on Wolverine in hopes that he’ll be weak enough for you to earn credit for the kill.

If you’re really lucky, you’ll be the only one there, and if so, land far from Wolverine so you can unload on him as he runs toward you. If you get within melee range of him, you’re as good as dead, so don’t make the same mistake we’ve seen countless others make.

In the video above, you can see how to track down Wolverine using the helicopter method. In our run, our team happened to find Wolverine before we arrived and managed to take him out without us. This will almost never happen, so don’t rely on your team to find him before you. Our teammates managed to gear up at a Quinjet Patrol that happened to spawn right by Wolverine. With all three of them firing away at Wolverine, along with hacked Stark Robots, it was much easier to take him down. Although we weren’t able to assist, you can clearly see how to use the helicopter to find Wolverine. Had our team not gotten there first, the helicopter method would have still worked to track Wolverine down.

You don’t have to use the method we described to find Wolverine. You can try landing around Weeping Woods so you’re closer to him, but the issue is that so many players will be doing the same, making it difficult to even get to him before being taken out by another player. You can try your luck and see what happens, but we’ve had the best results by gathering gear elsewhere and flying around in a helicopter rather than landing directly in the center of all the action.

How to defeat Wolverine

Once you’ve tracked him down, there’s still more you need to do. Wolverine packs a series punch and will likely take you out in just a couple hits. The solution is to stay back and attack him with long-range weapons. He is really only deadly up close, so as long as you’re far enough away, he won’t pose much of a threat. In the video above, you can see that Wolverine targeted one teammate, which freed him up for an attack by the rest of the squad. The entire team managed to unload on Wolverine before he was even able to pull off any deadly attacks, which is the goal.

In that particular clip, the stars aligned perfectly, but when you try, it likely won’t go as smoothly, mostly because there are going to be so many players against you — and against Wolverine. That’s why it’s highly recommended to coordinate with your team to make sure you’re all on the same page. Once you spot Wolverine, you and your team should make a beeline toward him to fire everything you’ve got into him. If you’re by yourself, you’ll need to get lucky, as it’s way more difficult than you might think. You might be able to finish Wolverine off after other players have damaged him, but again, there’s no counting on that.

Finally, remember to fully eliminate Wolverine once he’s down. Other players can actually get credit for the kill if they take him out while he’s down, so don’t stop shooting until you get the notification that you’ve completed the challenge. Once you have, you’ll be rewarded with Wolverine’s blue and yellow outfit and the brown and yellow variant (provided you’ve completed the other Wolverine challenges as well), so make sure you wear it with pride since unlocking it is no easy feat. Head into the Locker from the main menu to select your new outfit and make sure you press Edit Style to toggle between both variants.

