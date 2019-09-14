Creating playlists on YouTube is easier than you think. Here's how to do it

Playlists aren’t just for streaming music and road trips. You can make them for videos as well. Even YouTube videos. Maybe you just want to organize your favorite YouTube videos better or maybe you need a themed playlist for some reason. Regardless of why, making a playlist on YouTube is actually fairly simple.

Here’s how to create a playlist on YouTube.

Step 1: Login to your Google account

YouTube accounts require a Google account to sign in and you’ll need a YouTube account to make a playlist. And so, if you don’t have a Google account, you’ll need to create one and then sign in to YouTube with that account.

Step 2: Find the first YouTube video for your playlist

Go ahead and pick out one of the videos you’d like to include in your new playlist and go to the video’s YouTube page.

Step 3: Select the Save icon beneath that video

On the video’s YouTube page and beneath the video itself, select the Save icon. The icon looks like three horizontal lines paired with a plus sign.

Step 4: Select Create new playlist

The menu that pops up will offer you a number of options to save your chosen video.

Basically, you can save the video to your other playlists, save it to one of YouTube’s preset playlists (like Favorites or Watch later), or you can create a new playlist and save the video to the new one. Since we’re making a new playlist, go ahead and select Create new playlist from the menu.

Step 5: Name your playlist

Once you select Create new playlist, that same menu should expand to help you finish creating your playlist. In the expanded menu, within the text box labeled Name, type in the name of your new playlist.

Step 6: Choose your privacy level

In that same expanded menu, you can also choose the level of privacy you want for this playlist. From the drop-down menu labeled Privacy you can choose from Public, Unlisted, or Private. Public means that your playlist will be searchable or viewable by anyone. Unlisted means anyone who has the link to your playlist can view it. Private means that you’re the only one who can view the playlist.

Step 7: Select Create

Once you named your playlist and picked a privacy level for it, select the blue Create button at the bottom of the extended menu. Once you’ve done that, your new playlist will have been created, and the video you chose will be automatically added to it.

To view your new playlist, select the Guide menu icon that is located in the top left corner of your screen and looks like three horizontal lines stacked on top of each other. Once you do that, a menu should pop up on the left side of your screen. Your new playlist should show up as an option in this menu. Selecting your playlist from this menu will cause your playlist to appear on the right side of your screen and your first saved video for it should appear within the playlist.

