Here’s how to delete your Uber account and cut ties with the controversy

After a streak of bad press, unethical business strategies, and their former CEO joining and then resigning from President Donald Trump’s advisory committee, Uber has had a hard time holding on to its customers and drivers. If you’re one of the millions of customers who took part in #DeleteUber but only deleted the app, then your account is still active and can be used to Uber’s benefit.

It’s relatively easy to figure out how to delete your Uber account, but there is a catch. You can only deactivate your account at first, but after 30 days of inactivity, your account will be permanently deleted by Uber’s tech team.

How to delete Uber via their app

Step 1: Launch the app, and make sure you’re signed in to your account.

Step 2: At the top left of the screen, tap on the menu icon.

Step 3: Once the menu pops up, tap “Help”.

Step 4: Then tap, “Account and Payment Options.”

Step 5: Then tap, “Changing my account settings”.

Step 6: Scroll all the way down to the bottom and select “Delete my Uber account”.

Step 7: You will then get sent to a page where Uber tells you your account will be deactivated and in 30 days, it will be deleted. To finish up the process, type “yes” under “Do you wish to delete your account”. Once you have done that, scroll to the bottom of the page and hit submit.

Step 8: You will also be asked to share details on why you chose to delete your Uber account. It’s no longer necessary to fill this form out, but if you want to share your grievances about the company, then feel free to let it all out. Once you are done, tap “Submit”.

Step 9: You will then get a message from your Uber app confirming you are in the process of deleting your account.

If you’ve already deleted the app and don’t feel like downloading it again, then you can visit Uber’s website to properly delete your account.

How to delete your Uber account online

Step 1: Go through Uber’s help page to delete your account, and scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Sign in to get help.” If you are already signed in, then skip down to Step 3.

Step 2: Enter your email and click “Next”. You will then be asked to put in your password and if you have never signed in to your Uber account on your web browser, then Uber might make you verify your account via text, and ask if you are a robot.

Step 3: Once you are logged in, you will see a page similar to the one that pops up on the app when you try and delete your account. Just like on the app, you have to manually type in “yes” where it asks you if you wish to delete your account.

Step 4: Once you typed “yes” and selected a reason why you are deleting your account (not a mandatory step) then click “Submit”.

Once you have deactivated your account via the app or online, you will get an email with a link that will finally let you delete your account for good. It can take Uber up to 30 days to send this email, but for us, it took less than 24 hours.

Once you click through to the link provided in the email, a page will pop-up stating, “We’re sorry to see you go.” Confirm you want to delete your account one last time by clicking “Delete Account,” and then you will be forwarded to a thank you page, which means you officially severed ties with the ridesharing app and you can move onto something else.