How to record your screen in Windows 11

Recording your screen in Windows 11 is a great way to show off the new features you’re playing with or ask a question about how to do something specific. We’ve got a guide for how you can do just that in Windows 10, but now that Windows 11 is here, you might be wondering how things work in the latest Microsoft operating system.

Whether you’re looking to record some gameplay, a presentation, or something else, you can record your screen in the early preview of Windows 11. You can use built-in tools or download third-party software.

You do also want to keep in mind that Windows 11 is in an early preview state. The steps we mention here are subject to change once Windows 11 gets an official release this holiday season. We’ll keep this guide updated in case things change.

Xbox Game Bar

The easiest way to record your screen in Windows 11 is with the Xbox Game Bar. Just like in Windows 10, this is Microsoft’s built-in video-capture tool in Windows. Though it’s mainly made for gaming, it can record any app you have open, as long as it’s one window at a time. You also can enable your microphone during recording if you need it.

To use the Xbox Gamebar, your PC will need to support a set of encoders. This shouldn’t be a problem, though, as these encoders are enabled on all the most recent graphics cards and Intel processors.

To get started with Xbox Game Bar, visit the Windows 11 Start menu and search for Game Bar. There should be a settings link on the search results on the screen for Enable Xbox Game Bar. You’ll want to click this, visit the settings, and make sure the switch is turned to On.

Once the Xbox Game Bar is turned on, you can record your screen at any time in Windows 11 with the Windows + G keys. Just make sure that you have an app open in the background. Xbox Game Bar won’t record your desktop or multiple windows — it only works on a single window.

Once you’ve pressed the dual-key command, you’ll see a Record icon at the top-left of your screen. If you tap that button, the Game Bar will minimize and start recording. You can stop at any time with the Stop button on the top-right of the screen. You can also toggle your microphone by clicking the Microphone icon.

Your recordings will save by default to the Captures folder in Videos in File Explorer.

PowerPoint

Another way to record your screen in Windows 11 is with PowerPoint. PowerPoint will let you record multiple windows at once. However, you’ll need to ensure that you have a Microsoft 365 subscription for it to work properly.

To get started, open a new PowerPoint file and then click the Insert menu. Then, you should see a Screen Recording button. Hit that, and then begin your recording. The screen will dim, and you’ll see a toolbar appear. Select where you want to record, and click the red Record button. The recording will begin. When you finish, click Windows + Shift + Q to end the recording.

You can then save your recording by right-clicking on the PowerPoint slide with the recording and choosing the Save Media As from the list. Choose where you want to save the file, and you’re done!

Other options

PowerPoint and Xbox Game Bar are just two options for recording your screen in Windows 11. There are many third-party tools you can choose from. OBS Studio is one of our favorites. This app is available in the Microsoft Store for download.

Just open up the Microsoft Store in Windows 11, search for it, and install. Choose Optimize for Recording, and once you’re up and running, you can start a screen recording by adding your desktop screen as Display Capture to the source in the bottom-middle of the screen. Be sure to mute the microphone under Audio Mixer and then hit Start Recording. When done, hit Stop Recording and visit your Videos folder to see the saved file.

