American Dad! was born from the creators that brought you Family Guy — which comes as no surprise once you watch the popular sitcom. Even so, the animated comedy has built a world of its own, one that supersedes easy punchlines and instead experiments with a more eccentric and farcical tone. It has become a hit in its own right, too, with TBS renewing the series this past April for an 18th and 19th season. To rewatch or catch up on all of the hilarity that ensues within the Smith family’s upper-middle-class life, here’s how to watch American Dad! online.

Created By: Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, Matt Weitzman

Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Dee Bradley Baker, Jeff Fischer, Patrick Stewart

Number of Seasons: 17

How to watch American Dad! online in the U.S.

Hulu is the cheapest and simplest way to watch American Dad! online. To stream, you just sign up for their monthly subscription service and immediately have an entire month to watch any and all of their content for free — including, but not limited to, American Dad!. Once the monthlong free trial period expires, you can either cancel at no cost or choose to continue your subscription for just $6 per month. Alternatively, you can sign up for the ad-free subscription, which costs double the price at $12 per month but may be worth it to circumvent those pesky interruptions. In either case, Hulu offers streaming access to the first 14 seasons of American Dad! for free or relatively cheap, so run — don’t walk — to sign up for their subscription.

Amazon Prime Video also offers streaming access to American Dad!. Here’s the good news: they have 15 seasons available for streaming as opposed to Hulu’s 14. The bad news? You have to pay for each individual episode or season. So, since the pricing varies by episode and season, Hulu seems to offer the best deal for binging all of American Dad! without breaking the bank.

Additionally, the Adult Swim and TBS’network sites also feature episodes of American Dad! for streaming, but there is a limited selection and you’re required to hold a preexisting account with a cable provider such as AT&T or Spectrum.

With 17 seasons’ worth of episodes and two more on the way, an American Dad! marathon is the perfect fix for sitcom lovers in the market for a fresh binge. Although there may be some pandemic-related production delays on the upcoming seasons, rest assured that by the time you catch up on all 294 episodes, there will be new content headed your way in no time.

