Following the first round of the 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs — which saw 55 players eliminated — it’s time for the 70 remaining golfers to face off in today’s BMW Championship. This event marks the penultimate round of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs and, unlike the first, will not send any athletes home. Dustin Johnson is the man to watch this time, after an impressive victory by 11 shots last round at TPC Boston. With that said, trusty favorites like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, or even Tiger Woods may step up their games and upset the rankings. Basically, it’s anyone’s game, so you won’t want to miss it. Here’s how to watch the PGA Tour: BMW Championship online today.

Date: August 27 – August 30

Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Course: Olympia Fields North Course

Purse: $9,500,000

How to watch PGA Tour: BMW Championship online in the U.S.

To stream the green from home, sign up for Hulu’s premium Hulu + Live TV monthly subscription plan. With the package, you get over 60 channels of live and on-demand content as well as total access to their diverse streaming library. Plus, with the complementary one-week free trial, you get to stream all content — like the BMW Championship – for the first seven days without handing over a dime. Once the trial expires, the subscription fee amounts to just $55 per month, which presents an excellent opportunity for patrons who want to cut the cord on their cable provider and fully commit to streaming. Keep in mind: you could just cancel the subscription at the weeklong trial’s end and get away with watching the BMW Championship cost-free, but the impressive package at a relatively cheap cost is worth considering a longterm investment.

CBS and NBC also offer streaming access to the BMW Championship. CBS All Access service offers the cheaper of the two deals at just $6 per month — with a 7-day free trial period. Like Hulu + Live TV, this subscription can be easily canceled at the week’s end for free access to the tournament.

On the other hand, although NBC’s PGA Tour Live does not include a free trial period, it offers a far wider range of golf content than CBS All Access for just a few extra bucks. The subscription fee amounts to just $10 per month compared to CBS’ $6 per month. So, any golf fanatics who want more comprehensive content may prefer NBC’s PGA Tour Live for broader coverage and longevity.

In any case, the BMW Championship is a PGA Tour event you won’t want to skip. So, it’s best to decide quickly which streaming route to take so as not to miss out on any of today’s action before the final round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

