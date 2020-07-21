How to watch Boruto online: Stream the hit anime series for free

If you’re looking to dip your toe into the vast sea of Japanese anime, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the perfect place to start. A spinoff of Masashi Kishimoto’s popular manga known as Naruto, the show revolves around Naruto Uzumaki’s son, Boruto, and his adventures with his crew of ninja classmates. Unlike the manga, which followed the same plot as the 2015 movie adaptation, the anime series serves as a prequel set before Boruto and his friends achieve ninja status. Since the release of its first volume in 2017, it has remained popular among both its Japanese and global viewers. Here’s how to watch Boruto: Naruto Next Generations online to vet the show for yourself.

Created By: Ukyō Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto

Cast: Yûko Sanpei, Kokoro Kikuchi, Ryûichi Kijima, Kenshô Ono, Junko Takeuchi, Ryôko Shiraishi

Number of Volumes: 11

Watch Free on Hulu

How to watch Boruto online in the U.S.

Every episode of the hit Japanese anime series is at your disposal on Hulu. Plus, the streaming service includes a one-month free trial when you sign up for its monthly subscription plan. When the month expires, you can either cancel for no fee or choose to continue your full access to shows like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in its content library. They charge $6 per month for streaming with ads and $12 per month for streaming without. And since there are already 157 — and counting — episodes released and available for streaming, chances are you’ll need to extend your subscription past the free trial period to finish your anime binge.

Amazon Prime Video also has episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations available for streaming, but only through the purchase of individual volumes or episodes. Each episode costs $3 and each season $29, making it a much less economical route than Hulu’s comprehensive monthly subscription plan. Nonetheless, it’s a viable option for those looking to cherry-pick their binge rather than watch every episode in chronological order. But be warned: They just have the first five volumes of the show available for streaming at the moment, so you can only make it through about half of the series’ extensive folio.

This past April, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations announced that all episodes past the 155th were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, after a brief hiatus, they resumed airing on July 5. The anime’s current volume will be capped at episode 160 with the finale set to premiere on August 9th.

