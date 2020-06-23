From the brilliant minds of creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur and the hilarious acting chops of SNL alum Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine struck sitcom gold. The police procedural comedy stars Samberg as Detective Jake Peralta and revolves around his character’s insane antics and quirky coworkers at a fictional Brooklyn precinct. The first few seasons of the show originally aired on FOX before the network canceled it after five beloved seasons. Fortunately, thanks to the devoted fanbase, NBC opted to pick up the series and make another two seasons of the show, amounting to seven total with an eighth on the way. For those looking to catch up on or rewatch the popular sitcom, here’s how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online.

Created By: Dan Goor and Michael Schur

Cast: Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Andre Braugher

Number of Seasons: 7

Watch Free On Hulu

How To Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online In The U.S.

Hulu is the cheapest online avenue to binge all seven seasons of the show. The streaming service has a one-month free trial for users looking to test the content waters and decide if its movie and TV library is worth the investment. After the trial’s expiration, you have the option to continue with the subscription for just $6 per month. Or, you can opt-out of ad interruptions by choosing the $12 per month subscription instead. Advertisement preferences aside, both Hulu subscription options will give you access to all seven seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Apart from Hulu, all seven seasons of the sitcom are also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Unfortunately, they are not streamable under the umbrella of the service’s monthly subscription. Instead, you have to pay based on how much you watch, with each episode costing $3, and each season costing $25. Although this still offers access to every series episode, if you’re looking to binge all of Brooklyn Nine-Nine this proves to be a far less economical option than Hulu’s free trial and low monthly fee.

However, for those loyal viewers who just want to catch up on or relive the newest season, NBC’s network site houses all 13 episodes of season 7. To watch all 13, you simply enter the credentials for your TV provider (such as Xfinity or DirecTV) to gain full access to the most recent season. If you don’t have an account with a TV provider, then you can create a profile on NBC’s site that will let you watch up to three full episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine for free.

NBC has already renewed the series for an eighth season. As of now, it’s still set for release in late 2020, but pandemic-related production delays may push its premiere date back. In any case, for those looking to binge the first seven seasons of a laugh-out-loud show to drown out the woes of the real world, Brooklyn Nine-Nine offers the perfect escape.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations